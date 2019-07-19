Driver, 25, charged for asleep at the wheel as truck overturns on main Phuket road

PHUKET: A 25-year-old truck driver will be charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property after he fell asleep at the wheel on Thepkrasattri Rd in Mai Khao early this morning (July 19), with the truck hitting the central reservation, levelling two trees before flipping onto its side.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 19 July 2019, 02:41PM

A truck levelled two trees on the central reservation before flipping onto its side. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Akkarapon Siwilairong of Tha Chatchai Police was called to the scene, on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Moo 3, Mai Khao, at 5am.

Officers along with Mai Khao rescue workers arrived to find the truck, belonging to Nong Fanta Transport Co Ltd, on its side and its driver, Sattawat Nabsoongnern, 25, stuck in the cab with his right leg broken in two places.

Unable to safely recover Sattawat from the wreck, the rescue workers called in another rescue team from the Kusoldharm Foundation to use cutting tools to free the driver.

After 20 minutes, the rescue workers had Sattawat in an ambulance bound for Thalang Hospital, Capt Akkarapon reported.

Sattawat told police that he was delivering products from Mahachai in Samut Sakhon province to a warehouse in Srisoonthorn used by a convenience store franchise, which was not named in the report.

Sattawat said that he fell asleep and the truck hit two trees on the traffic island and overturned.

Police called for a crane to take the truck back to Tha Chatchai Police Station as evidence.

Sattawat will be charged with the reckless driving causing the damage to government property, Capt Akkarapon confirmed.