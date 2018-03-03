Drinks & Co Phuket set to host edgy UK comic Eleanor Conway

Some people talk the talk but don’t walk the walk, but one person who puts her money where her mouth is, is comedian Eleanor Conway.

Sunday 4 March 2018, 01:30PM

Eleanor Conway will be performing her hit show ’Walk of Shame’ in Phuket on March 8. Photo: Supplied

Her debut stand-up show “Walk of Shame”, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to critical acclaim, is now set to be performed in Phuket for one night only.

Ferocious clubber and party girl, Eleanor Conway has always been a woman of extremes; she partied around the world as a music journalist for Ministry of Sound and Virgin Music, ran off to Asia to work for the triads, made hardcore porn and Tinder’d her way through most of London. But, now sober from alcohol and substances, she’s failing to find moderation and meaning.

Eleanor is a Comedy Store King Gong finalist and has been performing stand-up since 2014. An experienced music presenter and host, she’s interviewed everyone from 50 Cent and Oasis to Justin Bieber and can still be regularly seen crowd surfing in a corset at some of the UK’s biggest festivals. She has also penned an article about the travails of the modern online dating game for The Guardian.

“Walk Of Shame” discusses larger issues of feminism and women’s rights, as well as Eleanor’s own personal experiences, “I talk about slut shaming, and how suffragettes used to chain themselves to railings to fight for equal rights, which has led to ladies having more freedom to enjoy sex and chain ourselves to some-bloke-called-Dave’s Ikea bedposts, should we want,’ she said in a interview with The Debrief.

Her debut show “Walk of Shame” is a riotous comedy about sex, sobriety and the modern addict. Now after two sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival and a Stockholm Fringe Festival Award nomination, Eleanor is taking her show on a 100-date global tour, taking in 10 countries across the globe. Critics have said:

“A fascinating story.” – The Scotsman

“Shocking, poignant and undeniably funny,” – F-Word

“Reminiscent of early Graham Norton (albeit sexier),” – The List

The 2018 Asia-Pacific tour dates for “Walk of Shame” include:

Feb 16-25: Adelaide, Australia

Mar 3-4: Singapore

Mar 8: Phuket, Thailand

Mar 9: Bangkok, Thailand

Phuket Venue: Drinks & Co., 21/11 Lagoon Plaza, Lagoon Road, Boat Avenue (opposite Skye Lake Club).

Date: March 8, 2018.

Time: Doors open at 7pm and show starts at 7:45pm

Cost: Tickets are B500 in advance (including one drink) or B700 on door (including one drink).

Online ticket sales: www.thephuketnews.com – Drinks & Co presents Live Comedy – Walk of Shame

For all enquiries: Call Neil on 083 720 5586 or visit the FB page at drinksandco.phuket

Retail store by day, refined, high-quality bar by night, Drinks & Co launched its Phuket branch in August 2016, providing a variety of quality local and imported beverages at retail prices, that can be taken away or enjoyed in house. There is also a full bar serving handcrafted drinks made from the finest imported ingredients.