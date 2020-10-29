Drinking buddy row ends with scythe attack

PHUKET: A man is recovering at Vachira Phuket Hospital after a friend he had been drinking with struck him in the face with a scythe in Rassada last night.

violencealcoholpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 29 October 2020, 05:29PM

Mr Saeng points to the blood left from when hit struck his friend in the face with a scythe. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the shanty at 12:10am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scythe used in the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Wiritphon Thip-aud of the Phuket City Police was called to the scene, at a small shanty near Wat Pa Aram Rattanaram on Thepkrasattri Rd, at about 12:10am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the injured man, named by police only as “Mr Ta”, 35, with a 10-inch gash in his left cheek.

Rescue workers provided immediate first aid and rushed Mr Ta to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Mr Ta’s friend, named only as “Mr Saeng”, was waiting at the scene and told police that he used a scythe to hit Mr Ta, explained Capt Wiritphon.

Mr Saeng explained that he, Mr Ta and another friend named only as “Mr Rop”, were drinking together at Mr Rop’s shack.

The two began arguing as one of Mr Saeng’s relatives had just transferred some money into a bank account of one of the three, but no one admitted which account had received the money.

Tired of arguing, Mr Saeng and Mr Rop went to sleep, while Mr Ta sat beside the bed, Mr Saeng said.

Mr Ta then allegedly slapped Mr Saeng twice in the face while he was sleeping.

Mr Saeng said he got up and, overcome with anger, grabbed a scythe and struck Mr Ta on the face.

Then Mr Rop woke, got up and called police hotline 191, Mr Saeng said.

Mr Saeng was taken to Phuket City Police Station charged with causing grievous bodily harm, Capt Wiritphon confirmed.