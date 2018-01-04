The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Drink-driving behind 90% of violations

NATIONWIDE: Drink-driving cases accounted for almost 90% of traffic offences during the New Year holiday period, according to the Probation Department.

Bangkok Post

Thursday 4 January 2018, 08:42AM

Nine out every 10 of the 3,936 drivers detained so far for serious driving offences have been for driving while drunk. Photo: Bangkok Post / file
Nine out every 10 of the 3,936 drivers detained so far for serious driving offences have been for driving while drunk. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Almost 4,000 motorists have been put on probation for traffic law violations nationwide, the department added.

Justice Ministry deputy permanent secretary Thawatchai Thaikhiew yesterday (Jan 3) revealed the figures relating to court probation orders against traffic laws violators nationwide during the holiday period between Dec 28 and Jan 2.

A total of 3,936 motorists have been put on probation. Of them, 3,515 cases involved drink-driving or about 89%, while 44 cases involved reckless driving (just over 1%), as well as 376 other traffic violations (nearly 10%), Mr Thawatchai said.

The five provinces with the highest accumulated number of drink-driving incidents are Surin (361 cases), Bangkok (288), Sakon Nakhon (201), Nonthaburi (182) and Ubon Ratchathani (175), he said.

Probationers are required to report to probation officers and perform community social services such as looking after people injured in road accidents, and victims of drink-driving, Mr Thawatchai said.

Meanwhile, holiday season road fatalities rose to 375 on Tuesday (Jan 2), the sixth of the “Seven Dangerous Days” of New Year travel, with Nakhon Ratchasima overtaking Si Sa Ket as the province with the most deaths.

A total of 375 people died on the roads during the six days and 3,612 others were injured in 3,456 accidents across the country from Dec 28 to Jan 2, according to a latest report from the Road Safety Directing Centre released yesterday.

QSI International School Phuket

The death toll was up from 317 recorded from Dec 28 to Monday (Jan 1).

On Tuesday, a total of 51 people were killed and 431 injured in 400 road accidents nationwide.

The most common cause of deadly accidents was drink-drinking (40.25%), followed by speeding (28.5%). Most accidents involved motorcycles (79.8%), followed by pickup trucks (8.2%).

The highest number of road accidents over the six days – 120 – was reported in Udon Thani.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday stressed the need to enforce traffic laws strictly to help curb road accidents.

The prime minister said traffic laws must be obeyed all the time, not only during holidays. Gen Prayut also said he hoped that there would be no deaths or injuries caused by road accidents during the Songkran holidays in April.

Read original story here.

 

 
Kurt | 04 January 2018 - 09:56:59

The hopes of General Prawut are wish full thinking as long there is normally such a absence of traffic law enforcement as it is in Thailand.

The article mainly mentions about speed and drunk driving.
But not a word about drugs.

Songkran holidays traffic accident fun will be the same as last year.
With all these illegal rides of people with water/ice drums in the back of pick up cars.

