BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Dress Down Day Island wide 1st April for One Phuket

Dress Down Day Island wide 1st April for One Phuket

Start From: Thursday 1 April 2021, 08:00AM to Thursday 1 April 2021, 06:00PM

ISLAND-WIDE, FREE DRESSDAY TO COMBAT HUNGER. Your funds will feed the vulnerable IMMEDIATELY. Donate B100 on April 01 to join in! Join facebook.com/groups/onephuket or email onephuket@gmail.com today for more on how you can help.

Person : Doona
Address : Phuket
Website :
http://facebook.com/groups/onephuket

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition

@Wiesel Obviously not !!!...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

"It is all Thai for Thai with here and there a "lost"farang" Kurt you showing y...(Read More)

Autistic man drowns while searching for snails in pond

A 19 years old boy, last Friday a 62 years old man slipping into pool and drowned. Very sad. Perhaps...(Read More)

‘We did nothing wrong,’ say police

Journalist safety is doubtful as long Thai Government sees a bulletproof vest as a weapon. Seems Tha...(Read More)

‘We did nothing wrong,’ say police

Well, 'Myanmar handling' by Thai police. No problem, they just shuffle this in a 'Insult...(Read More)

Questions raised over house fire in Rassada

So, the front door story is a lie, believing neighbour's observation? Was it a kind of thai shac...(Read More)

Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition

Kurt, dont you have a wife, girlfriend or grandma you can tell this?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Muddying the waters

Very good article. Shows how little the elected officials really care. Their only concern is lining ...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

The Rawai scene is a very local ( non tourist) scene, with entertainment girls and bars without clos...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

@Foot "Closed and deserted"? When have you been out at night the last time ? Come to Ra...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 