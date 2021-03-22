Dress Down Day Island wide 1st April for One Phuket

Start From: Thursday 1 April 2021, 08:00AM to Thursday 1 April 2021, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

ISLAND-WIDE, FREE DRESSDAY TO COMBAT HUNGER. Your funds will feed the vulnerable IMMEDIATELY. Donate B100 on April 01 to join in! Join facebook.com/groups/onephuket or email onephuket@gmail.com today for more on how you can help.