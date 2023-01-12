Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

PHUKET: A major drain dredging project is underway where selected inmates from Phuket prison will work on alleviating potential future flooding issues in the Phuket Town area.

patongweather

By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 January 2023, 04:12PM

Phuket City Municipality officials confirmed yesterday (Jan 11) that budget approval of B500,000 had been approved and they are joining forces with Phuket Provincial Prison on a project to dredge a number of drains and sewers in the area. The aim, officials said, is to prevent any future repeat of the damaging floods that were experienced late last year across the entire island after a period of particularly heavy rainfall.

Yesterday’s meeting at Provincial Hall was chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, who was joined by Phuket City Deputy Mayor Supachok Laongpetch, Phuket Deputy Governors Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam and Danai Sunantarod, Phuket Provincial Chief Administration Officer (Palad) Somprat Prapsongkram, Phuket Provincial Prison Commander Krit Na Thipayachan, plus other relevant agency officials.

Mr Supachok recalled how damaging the floods had been during a four-month period from August to November last year, highlighting the detrimental impact to property, business, tourism and the economy in general. The floods were described as the worst to hit Phuket in 30 years.

Flooding in Patong made national headlines, while residents in Phuket Town were issued a flood warning on Oct 19 as the Bang Yai Canal, which runs right through the heart of the Phuket Town, was close to overflowing. There were countless other examples of how the deluge of rain caused major disruption and damage island wide, including a raft of landslides, most notably at Patong Hill Road.

Focusing specifically on the area of Phuket Town, Mr Supachok further explained how it was important that drains and sewers were cleared appropriately to allow the water flow to pass effectively. He detailed how a build up of mud and garbage had caused numerous blockages and bottlenecks which exacerbated the problem.

The project, therefore, would see selected inmates from Phuket Provincial Prison effectively give back to society by clearing a number of specific areas including:

1. Poonphon Road, a distance of 681 metres

2. Nakhon Road, a distance of 792 metres

3. Chumphon Road, a distance of 802 metres

4. To Sae Road, a distance of 350 metres

5. Soi Sam Kong, distance 680 metres

6. Soi Khao Rang Cemetery, distance 316 metres

7. Wichitsongkram Road, a distance of 2,160 metres

8. Wichitsongkram Road, Soi 1, a distance of 942 metres

9. Soi Ton Pho, distance 1,420 metres

10. Suthat Road, Soi 1, a distance of 144 metres

11. Suthat Road, Soi 2, distance 1,566 metres

12. Soi Rongmai Rianchai, a distance of 400 metres

13. Damrong Road, a distance of 3,274 metres

It was not confirmed whether similar projects would focus on other areas of the island in future, nor whether ths project is part of the B113 million public works projects aimed at preventing and alleviating damage caused by floods that officials annunced on Dec 17.