British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

PHUKET: A major drain dredging project is underway where selected inmates from Phuket prison will work on alleviating potential future flooding issues in the Phuket Town area.

patongweather
By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 January 2023, 04:12PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket City Municipality officials confirmed yesterday (Jan 11) that budget approval of B500,000 had been approved and they are joining forces with Phuket Provincial Prison on a project to dredge a number of drains and sewers in the area. The aim, officials said, is to prevent any future repeat of the damaging floods that were experienced late last year across the entire island after a period of particularly heavy rainfall.

Yesterday’s meeting at Provincial Hall was chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, who was joined by Phuket City Deputy Mayor Supachok Laongpetch, Phuket Deputy Governors Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam and Danai Sunantarod, Phuket Provincial Chief Administration Officer (Palad) Somprat Prapsongkram, Phuket Provincial Prison Commander Krit Na Thipayachan, plus other relevant agency officials.

Mr Supachok recalled how damaging the floods had been during a four-month period from August to November last year, highlighting the detrimental impact to property, business, tourism and the economy in general. The floods were described as the worst to hit Phuket in 30 years.

Flooding in Patong made national headlines, while residents in Phuket Town were issued a flood warning on Oct 19 as the Bang Yai Canal, which runs right through the heart of the Phuket Town, was close to overflowing. There were countless other examples of how the deluge of rain caused major disruption and damage island wide, including a raft of landslides, most notably at Patong Hill Road.

Brightview Center

Focusing specifically on the area of Phuket Town, Mr Supachok further explained how it was important that drains and sewers were cleared appropriately to allow the water flow to pass effectively. He detailed how a build up of mud and garbage had caused numerous blockages and bottlenecks which exacerbated the problem.

The project, therefore, would see selected inmates from Phuket Provincial Prison effectively give back to society by clearing a number of specific areas including:
1. Poonphon Road, a distance of 681 metres
2. Nakhon Road, a distance of 792 metres
3. Chumphon Road, a distance of 802 metres
4. To Sae Road, a distance of 350 metres
5. Soi Sam Kong, distance 680 metres
6. Soi Khao Rang Cemetery, distance 316 metres
7. Wichitsongkram Road, a distance of 2,160 metres
8. Wichitsongkram Road, Soi 1, a distance of 942 metres
9. Soi Ton Pho, distance 1,420 metres
10. Suthat Road, Soi 1, a distance of 144 metres
11. Suthat Road, Soi 2, distance 1,566 metres
12. Soi Rongmai Rianchai, a distance of 400 metres
13. Damrong Road, a distance of 3,274 metres

It was not confirmed whether similar projects would focus on other areas of the island in future, nor whether ths project is part of the B113 million public works projects aimed at preventing and alleviating damage caused by floods that officials annunced on Dec 17.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 12 January 2023 - 16:34:39 

I can remember way back gangs of them marching down Nanai. A dirty job but better than locked up all day.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Woman revived on Patong Beach, Draft liquor regulations approved, Phuket Grand Run || January 12
No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC
Guns, drugs seized in police anti-crime blitz
Russian woman revived on Patong Beach
China tour packages record 20% price hike
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 300 Baht tourist fee, ID to buy cannabis in Thailand, May 5th holiday || January 11
Power outage to affect Heroines Monument area
More China direct flights to Phuket on the way
Meta bans ads targeted at teens based on gender
May 5 approved as extra holiday
Day 1 sees 540 drivers lose points
Patong floating beach club told to wait for approval
Search for missing Romanian enters Day 4
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Driver points system in effect, Daily China to Phuket flights begin next week || January 10
Husband and wife serial thieves arrested

 

Phuket community
Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

I can remember way back gangs of them marching down Nanai. A dirty job but better than locked up all...(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

During the last 3 years it has been impossible to predict anything about the Covid pandemic with any...(Read More)

Guns, drugs seized in police anti-crime blitz

They can find all these drugs, guns and scumbags only in 5 days but no money...wow that's odd. J...(Read More)

Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

The tourist doctor who saved her life is how it should read. ...(Read More)

Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

It should have been written as: A foreign tourist, a doctor, with assistance of local life guards...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Try not to panic

The only panic I see is the muppets who decided they can mandate vaccine requirements effective imme...(Read More)

More China direct flights to Phuket on the way

So tell us. How hospitality workers who come into 'close contact' with tourists can adopt so...(Read More)

Day 1 sees 540 drivers lose points

LOL. "The demerit system is the brainchild of national police chief damrongsak". How stupi...(Read More)

May 5 approved as extra holiday

24 Public Holidays. Wow! That is 1 month 'work'. 1 Month no Governmental departments service...(Read More)

Husband and wife serial thieves arrested

One notes the lack of info re citizenship. It is pertinent 'cause I'm wondering which nat...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 