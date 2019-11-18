Dream Hotel and Spa, Phuket receives four top awards

PHUKET: Dream Phuket Hotel and Spa has picked up a total of four major awards at the prestigious Haute Grandeur Global Awards Gala Ceremony at The St Regis Kuala Lumpur.

By The Phuket News

Monday 18 November 2019, 04:45PM

Dream Phuket Hotel and Spa picked up four major awards at the prestigious Haute Grandeur Global Awards held in Kuala Lumpur.

Widely regarded as the world’s leading hospitality service awards initiative, the Haute Grandeur Global Awards recognises outstanding performance in the delivery of hotel, spa and restaurant experiences across 192 countries on seven continents.

In this highly-competitive industry, receiving an Haute Grandeur Award at the highly-anticipated annual presentation ceremony is considered the pinnacle of achievement in global hospitality.

As representatives of many of the world’s finest hotels, restaurants and spas gathered in Kuala Lumpur to see this year’s highly-anticipated awards presentations, it proved to be a good evening for Thailand’s Dream Phuket Hotel and Spa with the beach resort collecting a total of four accolades.

While Dream Hotel picked up the awards for Best Design Hotel in Thailand as well as Best Rooftop View Hotel in Thailand for its chic Vu Bar, Dream’s Sanctuary Spa also scooped the awards for Best Hotel Spa in Asia and Best Spa Manager in Thailand.

On hand to accept the awards, Dream Hotel’s Director of Business and Brand Development, Mrs Caryll McDonald, said, “It’s a great honor for us to receive this global recognition for what we are trying to do at Dream.”

Also representing Dream at the event, Patsada Satthacharoen, Executive Assistant Manager for Marketing added, “We’re really building something unique and special at Dream and tonight shows that all the work we have put in is bringing in results, not only through satisfied guests but also with these global awards.”