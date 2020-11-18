Kata Rocks
Draft charter favoured by protesters rejected

Draft charter favoured by protesters rejected

THAILAND: A draft of charter amendments proposed by iLaw looks set for rejection in Parliament due to insufficient support from senators, who overwhelmingly backed the government-sponsored versions.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 November 2020, 07:05PM

MPs and senators vote in Parliament today (Nov 18) for seven charter amendment draft. Photo: Chanat Katanyu.

MPs and senators vote in Parliament today (Nov 18) for seven charter amendment draft. Photo: Chanat Katanyu.

iLaw - Internet Law Reform Dialogue - admitted that its “people’s draft” would not pass its first reading after overwhelming rejection in the appointed Senate, whose power it would limit.

As Parliament counted the votes from MPs and senators on each of the seven drafts, the civil group tweeted that its version, viewed by many as the most democratic, would not gain sufficient support.

At the time of the tweet, only three senators had voted for iLaw’s draft, with 81 more were required when there were only 79 senators yet to vote.

The only senators who had voted for the iLaw draft so far were national artist Naowarat Pongpaiboon, former national legislative assembly vice president Peeraask Porjit and former ambassador Pisan Manawapat.

Thanyapura Health 360

The constitution requires the votes of 82 senators among a total of 376 in the two houses for charter amendments.

The two drafts sponsored by the coalition and opposition camps calling for the setting up of a charter drafting committee have already accumulated enough votes to pass their first reading.

The iLaw version calls for amendments to all sections of the constitution, including those relating to the monarchy.

As voting proceeded in Parliament, anti-government protesters were gathering at Ratchaprasong intersection demanding the iLaw draft be supported by lawmakers and denouncing police for firing tear gas and water cannon against them in a rally yesterday.

Phuket community
Three day electricity outage to hit Kamala

Idiotic piecemeal process. Seems like the absence of planning just allows these people to whack pow...(Read More)

New travel deals target foreigners residing in Thailand

I don't think I will be taking up this offer...(Read More)

Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid

Another good reason not to visit Phuket as any pathetic little man in a uniform can carry a gun, the...(Read More)

Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid

Those surfers are a scary bunch. They were fortunate that this guy didn't arrive in one of thos...(Read More)

Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid

Willy waving- no need whatsoever for him do be armed. Seems like 'I am impotent' syndrome. I...(Read More)

Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid

The only reason anyone needs a gun is to combat the threat of other people with guns. If no one is a...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

Finally this so-called „development“ takes it‘s toll......(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

You've not explained but presumably these "unsold units" are only the new builds? So t...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

Mr Issara added: Phuket Tourism operators must reduce their prices by 50% to attract Thai tourists. ...(Read More)

Government told to speed up aid to struggling tourism sector

8 million foreign tourists in the country? Where do they get these numbers?...(Read More)

 

