Draft bill sets in motion protection, legalisation of sex work

BANGKOK: A bill to protect sex workers is being drafted to legalise sex work in a bid to prevent them from exploitation.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 March 2023, 09:22AM

Clay figurines depicting aab ob nuad (bath house). Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Narong Jaihan, a lecturer from the Faculty of Law at Thammasat University, on Friday (Mar 17) said the bill, drafted by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS), will legalise sex work and limit the minimum age to provide or buy the service.

Sex workers under 20 will not be guilty, but legal action will instead be taken against business operators that employ them underage, as well as their parents, Mr Narong said.

The draft bill stipulates that the payment of such services must be at an appropriate rate -- which does not use minimum wage rate law ‒ and that sex workers are required to regularly undergo physical checks to ensure their health and safety.

Under this bill, business operators in Bangkok are required to register with the Metropolitan Police Bureau and provincial governors in provinces to operate such businesses. The licence they receive will be valid for a period of three years.

If sex workers are forced to provide services against their will, this will be considered human trafficking, Mr Narong said. Aside from legalising sex work, a protection centre will be established to prevent violence that may occur against sex workers.

“This bill will prevent sex workers from being exploited and ensure they will be given protection,” said Mr Narong.

The MSDHS will submit the proposal to the new government for approval after the general election in May. The bill will lead to the scrapping of the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act 1996.