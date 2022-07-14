Tengoku
Dr Opas to become next Permanent Secretary for Public Health

Dr Opas to become next Permanent Secretary for Public Health

BANGKOK: The Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, as the next permanent secretary for public health.

health
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 14 July 2022, 09:12AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul proposed his appointment to the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (July 12) for approval, reports state news agency NNT.

Dr Opas will take over for Dr Kiattiphum Wongrachit, who will retire on Sept 30, to become the 32nd permanent secretary for public health on Oct 1.

Dr Opas has been a driving force behind Thailand’s disease prevention plans, restrictions and measures over the past two years. He has frequently appeared in the press and media to inform the public about COVID-19, Monkeypox and other diseases.

His efforts during the COVID pandemic were widely praised by the medical and scientific communities.

