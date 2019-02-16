THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok

BANGKOK: Almost 80 motorcycle racers, both adults and teenagers, were arrested in Bangkok in the early hours of Saturday and the creator of a Facebook page promoting the race was also caught in a separate operation.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 16 February 2019, 03:28PM

Street racers, both adults and teenagers, are taken to Tha Kham police station in Bangkok after a crackdown operation on street racing in the early hours of Saturday. A total of 70 modified motorcycles are also seized from them. Photo: @Nithithorn.Official Facebook page via Bangkok Post

Street racers, both adults and teenagers, are taken to Tha Kham police station in Bangkok after a crackdown operation on street racing in the early hours of Saturday. A total of 70 modified motorcycles are also seized from them. Photo: @Nithithorn.Official Facebook page via Bangkok Post

A combined team of police and officials from several units arrested 76 people 22 teenagers and 54 adults and seized 70 modified motorcycles in areas under the jurisdiction of Metropolitan Police Division 9, said Maj Gen Nithithorn Jintakanon, commander of the Traffic Police Division, during a media briefing at Tha Kham police station.

All racers were asked to take urine tests and none tested positive for illicit drugs. They were taken to the police station to have their offences put on records before being freed.

The creator of “Hippocing Prathetnon’’ Facebook page, Chaithawat Preepradit, 23, was also caught in a separate operation.

Mr Chaithawat, whose page had more than 300 followers, encouraged teenagers to take part in street racing on public roads in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. Each race was streamed live on his Facebook page.

The man has been charged with supporting street racers on public streets and his Facebook page closed, said Maj Gen Nithithorn.

See original story here.

 

 

