Downed poles leave Phuket residents powerless, causes traffic delays

PHUKET: The downing of three electricity power poles about 500 metres from Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort this morning has left residents in parts of Karon without electricity.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 7 December 2017, 11:35AM

The three electricity poles fell at around 3am this morning. Photo: Phuket Traffic Police
The three electricity poles fell at around 3am this morning. Photo: Phuket Traffic Police

However, the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Office, who are currently in the process of replacing the poles, has confirmed that the supply should be reconnected by midday.

The incident has also caused traffic problems in the area.

An official from the PEA, who declined to be named, told The Phuket News today, “Due to this incident this morning, we have had to temporarily shut off the power so that we can resolve the problem. It has affected a wide area of Karon, however, the power should be back by around midday.”

The NAKA Island

Lt Thanayot Chumnuan, of the Karon Traffic Police explained, “There were three power poles that fell at around 3am today (Dec 7).

“This happened after the Phuket Highway Department were working on widening the road close to Le Meridien resort.

“It will take time to move the poles from the road so people should avoid using this road if possible,” he said.

 

 
Kurt | 08 December 2017 - 09:27:32

I don't understand why they between Karon and Patong not put all this cables underground. Space enough, no housing areas, no land requiring needed, etc.

Sue Yu2 | 08 December 2017 - 01:54:14

They've been digging ditches at the side of the main road for weeks which probably loosened the power poles - the holes are quite deep. Yawn!

Kurt | 07 December 2017 - 14:54:47

Was Le Meridian Hotel effected?
Do the 'effected' citizens in kata/karon get some financial compensation from PEA?

FritzPinguin@gmail.com | 07 December 2017 - 14:38:52

Inn thirds area is road widening under construction, so my guess is that the fall of the poles is homemade...

BenPendejo | 07 December 2017 - 14:35:16

Too bad there is no sense of planning here, as the road widening would have been a good time to underground those ugly ass power lines.  They are an eyesore throughout the island and country.  Oh wait...I almost forgot...Thai officials don't give a shirt.

Kurt | 07 December 2017 - 12:10:54

Three power poles felt down. Just like that?
Is there no regular position/stability check on poles during strong rainy periods? Amazing.
More amazing that no road users were hurt or killed.

Related stories
Recent Comments

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
