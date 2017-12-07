PHUKET: The downing of three electricity power poles about 500 metres from Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort this morning has left residents in parts of Karon without electricity.

Thursday 7 December 2017, 11:35AM

The three electricity poles fell at around 3am this morning. Photo: Phuket Traffic Police

However, the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Office, who are currently in the process of replacing the poles, has confirmed that the supply should be reconnected by midday.

The incident has also caused traffic problems in the area.

An official from the PEA, who declined to be named, told The Phuket News today, “Due to this incident this morning, we have had to temporarily shut off the power so that we can resolve the problem. It has affected a wide area of Karon, however, the power should be back by around midday.”

Lt Thanayot Chumnuan, of the Karon Traffic Police explained, “There were three power poles that fell at around 3am today (Dec 7).

“This happened after the Phuket Highway Department were working on widening the road close to Le Meridien resort.

“It will take time to move the poles from the road so people should avoid using this road if possible,” he said.