THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Doubts on pot use linger over amended drug law

THAILAND: Experts are saying that both users and producers of marijuana-based drugs for medical purposes will face numerous restrictions under the amended Narcotics Act, despite the fact that the government had just legalised the medical use of marijuana.

politicsnatural-resourcesagriculturehealthdrugs
By Bangkok Post

Friday 22 February 2019, 09:36AM

The new law on marijuana came into effect when it was published last week in the Royal Gazette.

The new law on marijuana came into effect when it was published last week in the Royal Gazette.

Several academics argued that under the newly-passed Narcotics Act, users and producers are subjected to rules that effectively serve to limit the use and production of marijuana-based drugs to the point where the production of such medication is no longer viable.

“If the conditions governing the use and production of the drugs are too restrictive, it might defeat the purpose of producing marijuana-based medications,” said the dean of Rangsit University’s Institute of Integrative and Anti-ageing Medicine, Panthep Puapongpan today (Feb 22).

Mr Pangthep said that even the government’s plan to pardon patients and researchers convicted of violating the 1979 Narcotics Act promises no happy ending.

“I wonder how many would actually show up to apply for a pardon,” he said.

To obtain the pardon, offenders must report to authorities within 90 days of the amended Narcotics Act coming into effect. The revised act was published in the Royal Gazette last week.

The issue of legalising the medical use of marijuana must be handled carefully, stressed Mr Panthep.

Futsal League 2019

Echoing Mr Panthep’s concern, Thiravat Hemachudha, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, called for measures to help assure the so-called “underground clubs” – which illegally grow marijuana to be used for treating people suffering from illnesses – that they could continue operating under the amended Narcotics Act.

“The government must be open-minded to get a complete database of all users and producers, as well as the knowledge of marijuana’s medical properties,” he said.

Groups which support alternative medical treatments should be given clear assurances that they can continue growing the plants without legal hindrances, said Mr Thiravat.

Furthermore, added Mr Panthep, experts are wondering whether authorities will have enough time and manpower to review the patients’ request to be approved for marijuana-based treatments in a timely manner.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Predictions, projections, prospects and prognosis for 2016
NLA to pass Phuket issues to Prime Minister after discussions
Chiang Mai goes ‘green’ against Doi Suthep housing
US promotes Thailand out of Tier 3
China, US join record UN signing of Paris climate deal
EDITORIAL: Embracing the winds of change in 2016 and beyond
Phuket official wanted in illegal excavation raid
Egat insists on bids for Krabi power plant
Ministers at odds on Section 44 for fishing
Wisdom from the helm: Phuket People interview with Regional Navy Commander
Phuket pilots ‘social enterprise’ to boost rural incomes
Yingluck sues attorney-general over rice case
Somalia introduces khat ban
Cabinet approves price control at hospitals
Australia shutters notorious offshore asylum camp

 

Phuket community
Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

Why only dogs? Why not kill every animal that attacks humans,like that elephant from another article...(Read More)

Two nabbed smuggling kratom into Phuket

Kratom, so what? What is the big deal about it? Set it free, than there is no money business in it ...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

Problem is RTP bull riding thinking. Like large oil spill, than charge the taxi-driver victim. Yes?...(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

A 5 day ban? Oh,really.OMG ! That would be catastrophic. Freedom to drink.24/7 Whenever/wherever.And...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

It’s been said time and time again that the stray dogs that roam thailand are a dangerous menace a...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

Do thai officials understand that packs of stray dogs are very dangerous, sterilized/vaccinated or n...(Read More)

Italian tourist gored as trekking elephant goes wild

Well, most tourist don't know that a elephant back is not strong. And they not know that a male ...(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

Dek, not only tourists and expats. Thai families too. Don't you notice these days many thai peo...(Read More)

Interpol Red Notice sought for Greek suspect over Phuket beautician murder

Red bull boy is excused until 'his' killings expire. Different class, different justice in ...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

This is ridiculous - from the article the taxi clearly has right of way and the bike should have sto...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand

 