Doubts cast on February return of Thai leagues

FOOTBALL: There is a strong likelihood that the restart of the suspended 2020/2021 Thai football season will be further delayed until the beginning of March.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Monday 11 January 2021, 09:38AM

Further delay: Port’s Nelson Bonilla (right) vies with Samut Prakan’s Suphanan Bureerat during a recent Thai League 1 match. Photo: Bangkok Post.

A new coronavirus outbreak in the country had forced the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) and Thai League Co Ltd to suspend all Thai Leagues 1 and 2 matches scheduled for the month of January to prevent spread of the deadly virus.

Sathit Pitutecha, Thailand’s Deputy Public Health Minister, on Saturday (Jan 9) said the Thai leagues matches “might have to be postponed for two months” to stop coronavirus from spreading further in the country.

“It is not just the football Thai leagues as it includes the Thai volleyball league as well,” Sathit added.

All domestic football activities were suspended from March to September during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been a new surge in coronavirus cases in Thailand, the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has issued several restrictions to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

The FAT officials have however confirmed that the competitions would not be scrapped as the involved parties could face heavy fines from their sponsors.

After 16 games, BG Pathum United are the runaway Thai League 1 leaders with 44 points, 10 ahead of Port, who have a game in hand. The Rabbits are heavy favourites to land the title.