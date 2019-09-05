Kata Rocks
DoubleTree by Hilton opens 290-room Phuket Banthai Resort

DoubleTree by Hilton opens 290-room Phuket Banthai Resort

PHUKET: DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort opened its doors today (Sept 5), marking the brand’s second hotel in the country after DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 September 2019, 05:55PM

The DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort opened its doors today (Sept 5). Photo: Supplied)

“As the DoubleTree brand celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, we are thrilled to welcome DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort into our fast-growing portfolio of more than 560 hotels across 45 countries,” said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global brand head, DoubleTree by Hilton.

“Of the more than 200 DoubleTree hotels in our pipeline, nearly half are located in the Asia-Pacific region, providing an ideal destination for business and leisure travelers in key economic centers and tourist spots across the region,” he added.

Paul Hutton, vice president, operations, South East Asia, Hilton, said, “Thailand is enjoying healthy year-on-year tourism growth and we’re seeing key resort locations receiving increasing interest from both business and leisure travelers. We are delighted to be expanding our presence in Phuket, one of the country’s most visited resort destinations, with the entry of our DoubleTree by Hilton brand which underscores our commitment to this travel market.”

“As we continue to grow our portfolio of brands across Thailand, we look forward to welcoming guests with the outstanding levels of hospitality Hilton is known for.”

Located just back from Patong Beach, the 290 guest rooms and suites range from 35 to 350 square meters. Every guest room features a private balcony or terrace area overlooking the resort gardens and one of the three main swimming pools.

The hotel is also the first Hilton hotel in Phuket to introduce the propriety Digital Key technology.

The resort features three large free-form swimming pools, a 24/7 fitness center and five restaurant and bar options.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The resort also caters to small- and medium-sized meetings, events or celebrations with the renovated Andaman function venue that can accommodate up to 396 guests. Offering a space of 400sqm, an eight-meter ceiling height and a dedicated foyer, it is equipped with the latest audiovisual equipment and can be divided into two venues by an operable wall.

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 565 upscale hotels with more than 130,000 rooms across six continents.

Over the past 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has maintained its philosophy that it’s the little things that make a big difference, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie, to serving the local community.

DoubleTree’s parent operator, Hilton, features a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising nearly 5,900 properties with more than 939,000 rooms, in 114 countries and territories.

Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world’s best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history.

Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors comprises more than 94 million members.

 

