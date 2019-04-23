PHUKET: DoubleTree by Hilton, one of the fastest growing brands in the Hilton portfolio, today announced key leadership appointments for two of its upcoming properties in Thailand: DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort, a 290-room resort located directly across Patong Beach, and DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit, a 251-room city hotel in the heart of Bangkok.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 April 2019, 11:35AM

The DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort in Patong will open in Q3 2019. Photo: Supplied

Tim Tate (left) has been appointed General Manager at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort in Patong, while Nitin Narayanan (right) has been appointed Commercial Director at the resort. Photos: Supplied

“Both DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort and DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit welcome general managers and commercial directors prior to their scheduled openings in the third quarter of 2019. The new team members bring a wealth of experience and skills to their positions,” said the announcement by the DoubleTree issued today (Apr 23).

Tim Tate has been appointed General Manager at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort. Born and raised in Australia, Mr Tate has more than 16 years of experience in the hospitality industry and boasts a strong operational background.

Attracted to the vibrancy of the hospitality industry in Asia, Tate has worked in Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives, and was most recently the director of operations of Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa.

Mr Tate has a keen interest in sustainability and is the project champion driving the operation effectiveness of Hilton properties in Southeast Asia towards supporting Hilton’s Travel with Purpose 2030 goal to cut the company’s environmental footprint in half and double investment in social impact,” the explained the release.

In his new role, Tate will be responsible for all operational and commercial aspects of the resort, as well as delivering the DoubleTree by Hilton’s signature CARE (Creating A Rewarding Experience) culture, it added.

Joining Mr Tate at the Phuket Banthai Resort will be Nitin Narayanan, who has been appointed Commercial Director at the resort.

Mr Nitin is a 2015 graduate of Hilton’s India & South East Asia management trainee program. Narayanan started his career at Hilton Chennai and specialises in revenue management, with his most recent role as the assistant revenue manager of Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa, where he supported the team in earning a high revenue generation index.

In his new role as the Commercial Director, Mr Nitin will be responsible for designing and implementing strategic plans to drive new revenue opportunities to increase sales, revenue and reservations at DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort.

Meanwhile in Bangkok, Jean-Philippe De Haes has been appointed General Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit.

“With 19 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Jean-Philippe De Haes boasts diverse skills and has a strong background in finance, operations and commercial aspects. Prior to his new role, De Haes was the general manager of Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport where he led the team to a successful opening and was awarded Hilton’s Asia Pacific Thrive Award 2017/2018, an internal award recognising team members’ high satisfaction and engagement rates,” said the release issued today.

De Haes joined Hilton in 2005 and has since built his career with the company, establishing experience in his work across multiple geographies, including Europe, the US and Asia.

Srisuda Saeng-Arun has also been appointed Commercial Director at the DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit.

With more than 12 years of hospitality experience across operation and revenue management functions, Srisuda Saeng-Arun was most recently the e-commerce and revenue manager of Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, where she supported the reservation, revenue and e-commerce team to a successful opening in August 2018, the release noted.

In her new position, Saeng-Arun will oversee the strategic commercial plan to drive sales and increase revenue for the hotel.

“As we appoint the general managers and commercial directors at the two upcoming properties in Thailand, I am confident they will help bring the brand’s outstanding hospitality to life for guests traveling for work, pleasure or something in between,” said Peter Webster, regional general manager, Hilton, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

“These appointments underscore Hilton’s commitment to creating great careers and developing the best talent in the company to grow our exceptional hotel portfolio,” he added.