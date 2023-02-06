British International School, Phuket
Doubles glory for Aimsaard sisters

BADMINTON: Thai sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn Aimsaard delighted home fans by winning the US$210,000 (B7 million) BWF Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters at Nimibutr Stadium yesterday (Feb 5).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 6 February 2023, 12:30PM

Benyapa Aimsaard, left, and Nuntakarn Aimsaard pose with the trophy after winning the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2023 in Bangkok yesterday (Feb 5). Photo: Bangkok Post

The second-seeded pair defeated Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee of South Korea 21-6, 21-11 in just 33 minutes in the women’s doubles final, reports the Bangkok Post.

Benyapa and Nuntakarn, who were finalists at the season-ending World Tour Finals 2022, were the only Thai players competing for a title at the Super 300 event yesterday.

They took home the royally awarded trophy and the $16,590 winners’ cheque. Baek and Lee received $7,980.

It was the sisters’ fourth World Tour title and second Super 300 crown.

Benyapa, 20, and Nuntakarn, 23, had a breakthrough season last year when they landed three titles including the India Open (Super 500), the Vietnam Open (Super 100) and the Hylo Open (Super 300).

They were also runners-up at the Korea Open (Super 500) and the Australian Open (Super 300).

The women’s singles title went to world No.18 Zhang Yiman of China.

Zhang, who knocked out Thai hope Supanida Katethong in the semi-finals on Saturday, defeated fellow Chinese and fourth seed Han Yue in three games.

Seventh seed Zhang rallied after losing the opening game to win 15-21, 21-13, 21-18 in 55 minutes.

In the men’s doubles event, fourth seeds Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia were crowned champions.

They defeated Su Ching-heng and Ye Hong-wei of Taiwan 21-16, 21-17 in the title match.

Carnando and Marthin had beaten Thai duo Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren in the semi-finals.

In the final of the men’s singles contest, Lin Chun-yi of Taiwan upset fourth seed Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong 21-17, 21-14.

Sixth seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping of China captured the mixed doubles title.

They fought back to defeat Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung of South Korea 18-21, 21-15, 21-12 in the 61-minute decider.

