Double Phuket suicide tragedy

PHUKET: Local police have confirmed two separate cases of suicide during the last couple of days were that of a Thai man and a Kyrgyz national.

suicidedeath

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 20 February 2021, 11:36AM

Rescue workers at the scene where the Kyrgyz national was found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The house where the Kyrgyz national was found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police attend the house where the Thai national was found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Adilet Bakytbekov, 28, from Kyrgyzstan was found hanged in an abandoned hotel building in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, early this morning (Feb 20).

Lt Thitiwat Asasing of the Thalang Police was called to scene at about 1:30am and was joined by Kusoldharm rescue workers.

They discovered Mr Bakytbekov’s body hanged with a rope on the third floor of the building. From initial examination there was no evidence of assualt or a struggle and no marks were found on his body, police confirmed.

Mr Bakytbekov’s body was first found by his wife after he had sent her a video prior to taking his life. She went to find him and eventually found him hanged.

Mr Bakytbakov’s younger brother told police that his brother had left the house in the early evening yesterday and nobody was able to make contact with him after he left.

“He had debt problems,” the younger brother confirmed. “I believe that is the main motive for him deciding to commit suicide.”

Mr Bakytbekov’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination.

Meanwhile, Lt Phattarakorn Pongpaiboon of the Thalang Police has confirmed a further case of suicide after being informed of a Thai man found hanged yesterday morning (Feb 19).

Police and Kusldharm rescue workers went to a house which was still under construction in Baan Mueng Mai, Moo 5, Thepkrasattri, around 7:20am yesterday.

They discovered the body of Mr Saman Mongkhalasiri, 53, originally from Phang Nga, hanged with a nylon rope from the house beam. Mr Saman’s neck was wrapped with a piece of cloth. No fighting or evidence of assualt or a struggle was found on his body.

Local people living nearby the scene told police that Mr Saman had a lot of debt that he was unable to pay and that this was believed to be the motive for his suicide.

Mr Saman’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for examination and later handed over to relatives to allow them to hold a religious remembrance ceremony.