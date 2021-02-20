BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Double Phuket suicide tragedy

Double Phuket suicide tragedy

PHUKET: Local police have confirmed two separate cases of suicide during the last couple of days were that of a Thai man and a Kyrgyz national.

suicidedeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 20 February 2021, 11:36AM

Police attend the house where the Thai national was found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police attend the house where the Thai national was found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The house where the Kyrgyz national was found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The house where the Kyrgyz national was found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at the scene where the Kyrgyz national was found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at the scene where the Kyrgyz national was found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Mr Adilet Bakytbekov, 28, from Kyrgyzstan was found hanged in an abandoned hotel building in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, early this morning (Feb 20).

Lt Thitiwat Asasing of the Thalang Police was called to scene at about 1:30am and was joined by Kusoldharm rescue workers.

They discovered Mr Bakytbekov’s body hanged with a rope on the third floor of the building. From initial examination there was no evidence of assualt or a struggle and no marks were found on his body, police confirmed.

Mr Bakytbekov’s body was first found by his wife after he had sent her a video prior to taking his life. She went to find him and eventually found him hanged.

Mr Bakytbakov’s younger brother told police that his brother had left the house in the early evening yesterday and nobody was able to make contact with him after he left.

“He had debt problems,” the younger brother confirmed. “I believe that is the main motive for him deciding to commit suicide.”

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Mr Bakytbekov’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination.

Meanwhile, Lt Phattarakorn Pongpaiboon of the Thalang Police has confirmed a further case of suicide after being informed of a Thai man found hanged yesterday morning (Feb 19).

Police and Kusldharm rescue workers went to a house which was still under construction in Baan Mueng Mai, Moo 5, Thepkrasattri, around 7:20am yesterday.

They discovered the body of Mr Saman Mongkhalasiri, 53, originally from Phang Nga, hanged with a nylon rope from the house beam. Mr Saman’s neck was wrapped with a piece of cloth. No fighting or evidence of assualt or a struggle was found on his body.

Local people living nearby the scene told police that Mr Saman had a lot of debt that he was unable to pay and that this was believed to be the motive for his suicide.

Mr Saman’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for examination and later handed over to relatives to allow them to hold a religious remembrance ceremony.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US urges Myanmar junta to yield power after protester death
Phuket Navy clean up drive to boost fishing industry
Massive fraud in tourism scheme
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand to target crypto tourists for economic boost! || February 19
Phuket Skill Development Centre launches free vocational training for students
Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park
Facebook turns off the news for Australia
Regional Court of Appeal, costing B366mn, opens in Phuket
Chula-developed jabs to be tested in May
Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Hat Yai flights
Arrival recovery hinges on state managing vaccines
Thousands of police on standby
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Car narrowly misses Heorine’s Monument in crash! || February 18
COVID vaccinations for everyone in Thailand
Finishing Phuket’s Provincial Hall off to a good start, says Vice Governor

 

Phuket community
Massive fraud in tourism scheme

Anyone convicted of this should have their assest seized and any official affiliations suspended for...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

One Nat Park after another 'welcomes' backhoes and workers who cut trees, clear areas for il...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

Well this is going to be interesting. This guy Pau Phetcharat was so sure he knew or paid the right ...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

Officer ordered, perpetrators informed. SK1 land documents not prove ownership. Well, no need to tal...(Read More)

Arrival recovery hinges on state managing vaccines

International airlines not resuming flights, have problems with resuming flights Suvarnabhumi airpor...(Read More)

Chula-developed jabs to be tested in May

And the biggest owner of BioNet Asia are ?...(Read More)

Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 

Wesley is an Ex Absolute and paying bay. Timeshare OPC....(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

An SK1 land document does NOT show ownership, it is just a tax receipt. Anyone can pay tax on any la...(Read More)

Arrival recovery hinges on state managing vaccines

Nothing has been learned. Divest from tourism or sink is the message. There will only be more pandem...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

The officer was 'ordered', the perpetrators to be 'informed' - classic....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Benihana Phuket

 