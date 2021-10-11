BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Double delight for Sadom in Phuket

GOLF: Sadom Kaewkanjana stormed to a four-shot victory after firing a final-round 66 at the Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2021 yesterday (Oct 10).

Golf
By Bangkok Post

Monday 11 October 2021, 11:49AM

Sadom Kaewkanjana holds the Singha Laguna Phuket Open trophy. Photo: Bangkok Post

Taking a two-shot lead into the last day of the B3 million tournament, Sadom fired seven birdies against three bogeys on his way to a four-under 66 at the par-70 Laguna Golf Phuket. With a four-round total of 14 under, he won by four shots over amateur Ratchanon Chantananuwat (67), reports the Bangkok Post.

Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, who suffered a double bogey at the 16th in his 69, finished third on eight under. Piya Sawangarunporn shot a 68 to finish fifth on seven under with Poosit Supupramai (70) a stroke behind.

It was a second consecutive win for Sadom, who won the Singha-SAT Phuket Classic 2021 last week. Sadom took home B450,000 for his third win on the All Thailand Golf Tour after victories at the Thongchai Jaidee Foundation 2019 and the Pattaya Open 2017. This title also earned him five world ranking points.

“I am over the moon to make it. Actually, I did not expect to win two weeks in a row. I just wanted to do my best. I am really proud of myself,” said Sadom, who has moved up to the top of the ATGT money list with B897,100 after three events.

Sadom started with a second-hole bogey but fought back with seven birdies including six from the 8th to 14th holes before dropping shots at the 15th and 17th.

The 14-year-old Ratchanon successfully defended his low amateur title. It was also another impressive result after he shared fifth at last month’s All Thailand Championship.

The next stop on the ATGT will be the Singha Pattaya Open to be held at Burapha Golf & Resort, Chon Buri, on Oct 21-24.

