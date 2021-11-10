Double delight for Phuket against the visiting British Club of Bangkok

CRICKET: The Village Cricket Club won a nail biter in a last-over thriller against the British Club of Bangkok last Sunday (Nov 7) to complete a clean sweep for Phuket teams in a weekend doubleheader at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG), Thalang.

By Jason Robertson

Friday 12 November 2021, 09:30AM

The Village team pose for the camera after their nail-biting victory against the British Club of Bangkok last Sunday (Nov 7). Photo: Ian Brewis

The Patong Penguins Invitational Xl had the day before seen off the visitors in a competitive, yet ultimately one-sided affair.

The British Club’s visit saw a welcome return of touring sides to Phuket after a lengthy hiatus due to COVID related lockdowns and quarantine restrictions over the past year.

In Sunday’s 25 over game, the British Club batted first and put up a solid score of 127 for 9 in their full allotment of overs. Rahul Gupte (26) was the standout performer with the bat while Pir Sami and Craig Patterson both picked up two wickets with the ball.

The Village then went about chasing down the required 128 to win at 5.25 per over. Some very tight bowling by the British Club, with standouts Ben Eastwell and Ian Brewis picking up 3 wickets apiece, applyied the pressure, resulting in a middle-order collapse. The Village were left reeling and in search of a hero. Enter Roly Cooper (27) who hit 3 huge 6s to see his team home with a mere 3 balls to spare.

On Saturday, The Penguins won the toss and chose to bat in a T30 encounter. The British Club bowled very tightly, never letting any of the top order settle, stifling the Penguins’ run rate while picking up wickets.

The one problem with taking wickets against the Penguins is that it eventually brings Craig “Pancake” Morgan to the crease. The Penguins rely heavily on Morgan, known as Pancake due to him formerly being a Bakers Biscuit National representative and some say the 7th best batsman to come out of the Eastern Cape.

Once again Pancake delivered, scoring 65 not out in just 25 balls. A great inning does however rely on someone to stay with him at the other end and the Penguins can thank ex-Southern Delhi Volleyball team mascot Sajal Gaur (19 not out), and Anthony “Frenchy” Du Pont (27) for doing just that and then some, as they dug in for their team to post a very respectable 186/9 in 30 overs.

The British Club never got out of second gear in their chase of 187 to win, with Waseem Mir (3/8) putting in one of the best spells of bowling seen at the ACG in recent times. Mir conceded just 8 runs for 3 wickets in a devastating opening spell of 6 overs, ripping the heart and sting out of the British Clubs batting order.

Vaughn McClear (43) played a lovely cameo at the end to make the score respectable, but the result was never in doubt as the Penguins convincingly won by 76 runs. Michael Reese Thomas picked up a brace of excellent catches in his homecoming to his beloved Penguins and added a wicket just for good measure it a fantastic performance in the field.