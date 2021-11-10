BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Double delight for Phuket against the visiting British Club of Bangkok

Double delight for Phuket against the visiting British Club of Bangkok

CRICKET: The Village Cricket Club won a nail biter in a last-over thriller against the British Club of Bangkok last Sunday (Nov 7) to complete a clean sweep for Phuket teams in a weekend doubleheader at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG), Thalang.

Cricket
By Jason Robertson

Friday 12 November 2021, 09:30AM

The Village team pose for the camera after their nail-biting victory against the British Club of Bangkok last Sunday (Nov 7). Photo: Ian Brewis

The Village team pose for the camera after their nail-biting victory against the British Club of Bangkok last Sunday (Nov 7). Photo: Ian Brewis

The Patong Penguins Invitational Xl had the day before seen off the visitors in a competitive, yet ultimately one-sided affair.

The British Club’s visit saw a welcome return of touring sides to Phuket after a lengthy hiatus due to COVID related lockdowns and quarantine restrictions over the past year.

In Sunday’s 25 over game, the British Club batted first and put up a solid score of 127 for 9 in their full allotment of overs. Rahul Gupte (26) was the standout performer with the bat while Pir Sami and Craig Patterson both picked up two wickets with the ball.

The Village then went about chasing down the required 128 to win at 5.25 per over. Some very tight bowling by the British Club, with standouts Ben Eastwell and Ian Brewis picking up 3 wickets apiece, applyied the pressure, resulting in a middle-order collapse. The Village were left reeling and in search of a hero. Enter Roly Cooper (27) who hit 3 huge 6s to see his team home with a mere 3 balls to spare.

On Saturday, The Penguins won the toss and chose to bat in a T30 encounter. The British Club bowled very tightly, never letting any of the top order settle, stifling the Penguins’ run rate while picking up wickets.

Exotic Fishing Thailand

The one problem with taking wickets against the Penguins is that it eventually brings Craig “Pancake” Morgan to the crease. The Penguins rely heavily on Morgan, known as Pancake due to him formerly being a Bakers Biscuit National representative and some say the 7th best batsman to come out of the Eastern Cape.

Once again Pancake delivered, scoring 65 not out in just 25 balls. A great inning does however rely on someone to stay with him at the other end and the Penguins can thank ex-Southern Delhi Volleyball team mascot Sajal Gaur (19 not out), and Anthony “Frenchy” Du Pont (27) for doing just that and then some, as they dug in for their team to post a very respectable 186/9 in 30 overs.

The British Club never got out of second gear in their chase of 187 to win, with Waseem Mir (3/8) putting in one of the best spells of bowling seen at the ACG in recent times. Mir conceded just 8 runs for 3 wickets in a devastating opening spell of 6 overs, ripping the heart and sting out of the British Clubs batting order.

Vaughn McClear (43) played a lovely cameo at the end to make the score respectable, but the result was never in doubt as the Penguins convincingly won by 76 runs. Michael Reese Thomas picked up a brace of excellent catches in his homecoming to his beloved Penguins and added a wicket just for good measure it a fantastic performance in the field.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Gerrard returns to Premier League as Aston Villa boss
Last chance saloon for Lewis as title race nears its end
‘We’re pioneers’ - Barca’s La Masia finally opens its doors to women
Thais meet Timor in Suzuki Cup opener
Saudi-owned Newcastle appoint Howe as new manager
Thai shuttlers crowned champions at Hylo Open in Germany
West Ham end Liverpool’s unbeaten run as Villa sack Smith
Verstappen dominates in Mexico to stretch title lead
Solskjaer under fresh pressure as Norwich sack Farke
Bottas leads shock Mercedes front row in Mexico City
Vagabonds to take on Old Bangkok Bangers
Breakthrough title for teen Chanettee
Man Utd lean on Ronaldo to prove Man City’s missed opportunity
The final five: Verstappen in the box seat for maiden title
Tottenham appoint serial winner Conte as new manager

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

If arrivals have to be bused to a hospital for testing, or an offsite testing centre - that will tak...(Read More)

Department to meet jab target by month’s end

What happened to the ten million dollars and 1 1/2 million Pfizer doses given to Thailand by the U.S...(Read More)

Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai

"Nakarin had sustained at least knife wounds". ED-Looks like the proof readers are taking...(Read More)

Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

To some of us it is obvious they mean from 11th Nov since they mention that date specifically.. The ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Because it places undue pressure on airline staff who then have to determine whether vaccination cer...(Read More)

Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

What's missing from this bulletin is WHEN to expect this weather. And I believe the term 'sa...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Do u want more tourists?... So stop this big mess, just ask pcr test before flight and you will have...(Read More)

Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai

Teenage tempers, face, and two lives wasted. Local thugs all over the island are well known to the ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

just forget this stupid idea, if you have proof of vaccination & covid test checked when you arr...(Read More)

Cabinet urged to support more events in Patong

Well we always knew the taxi mob and beach people ran Patong- now its out in the open. Nothing menti...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 