Double bridge collapse in Pa Khlok leaves Bang Rong inaccessible

PHUKET: Thalang police called for motorists to avoid both routes to Bang Rong Pier (from Heroines Monument and from Muang Mai) as two bridges collapsed on the main road in Pa Khlok.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 16 September 2017, 02:50PM

Capt Suchart Leucha from Thalang Police Station informed The Phuket News that two bridges on the main road in Pa Khlok sub-district were found damaged this morning and are currently under repairs.

“All vehicles should avoid the Heroines Monument – Pa Khlok route and Muang Mai – Pa Khlok route as Bang Pae bridge and Baan Para bridge both collapsed earlier today. The area is risky for traffic,” Cap Suchart said.

Bang Pae bridge is located right before the Bang Pae Waterfall turn-off (see map below) while Baan Para is some 5km further along the road, Cap Suchart explained. Thus Bang Rong Pier, Bang Pae Waterfall, Gibbon Rehabilitation Center and other locations between the two bridges are not accessible at the moment.

C and C Marine

Chief of Pa Khlok Municipality Public Works Department Rongroth Sermsri assured The Phuket News that repairs are ongoing.

“We will fix the road fast. I expect the road to be open for traffic again around 8pm tonight,” Mr Rongroth said.

 

 
Location

 
