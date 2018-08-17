BANGKOK: A total of 24 awards were bestowed upon developers, projects, real estate agents and companies during the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 exclusive presentation ceremony at Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok last night (Aug 16).

Pattaya Foreigner Service was among Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2018 presented by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. Photo: Supplied

All Inspire Development and Blue Horizon were among the night’s big winners that also saw the People’s Choice Award for Best Developer Thailand announced. Photo: Supplied

All Inspire Development and Blue Horizon were among the night’s big winners that also saw the People’s Choice Award for Best Developer Thailand announced.

“We are incredibly proud to announce the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 winners. These are truly the country’s best real estate developers, projects, companies and agents and they should all be applauded for their commitment to excellence. Our awards program continues to grow and this year’s presentation ceremony is a testament to that,” Ben Neve, Dot Property Business CEO and founder, proclaimed.

The ceremony was an event the teams from All Inspire Development and Blue Horizon will remember for years to come. The former was presented with Best Developer Bangkok while the latter garnered honours for Best Developer Phuket. It was one of three awards on the night for Blue Horizon. The firm’s Grand Himalai development scored Best Investment Project Phuket and Best Mixed-Use Project Phuket.

The most anticipated moment of the evening came when the winner of the People’s Choice Award for Best Developer was revealed. All Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 winners were eligible for this honour which was voted on by the public in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

The votes were tallied and All Inspire Development was presented with the People’s Choice Award for Best Developer Thailand this year.

Developers and agents from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Samui, Hua Hin, Krabi and Isarn were honoured. Phuket-based Utopia Development took home a pair of awards while Mai Khao Beach Condotel also claimed two honours on the night.

Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 list of winners:

Developer Categories:

Best Developer Bangkok – All Inspire Development

Best Developer Phuket – Blue Horizon

Development Categories:

Best Investment Project Phuket – Grand Himalai

Best Mixed-Use Project Phuket – Grand Himalai

Best Condotel Phuket – Mai Khao Beach Condotel

Best Affordable Condominium Phuket – Mai Khao Beach Condotel

Best Villa Architectural Design Phuket – Utopia Maikhao Seaview Villas

Best Villa Architectural Design Phuket – Utopia Maikhao Seaview Villas Best Mid-Range Condo Development – Bayview Paradise

Best Waterfront Development Krabi – Koh Jum Beach Villas

Best Luxury Villa Development Hua Hin – Sivana HideAway

Best Villa Development Hua Hin – Red Mountain

Real Estate Contributors Category

Best Construction Company Phuket – Utopia Development

People’s Choice Award for Best Developer Thailand

All Inspire Development

Thailand’s leading real estate agents celebrated

The Dot Property Thailand Awards also launched a new addition to the awards series; Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies presented by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. This special section of the awards highlighted 11 leading real estate agencies and pays tribute to the important role they play in the property market.

Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2018 presented by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® winners:

Accom Asia

Bangkok Residence 88

Century 21 Skylux

Horizon Homes

Isan Real Estate

Pattaya Foreigner Service

Pattaya Realty

Phuket Buy House

PhuketCondo.Net

St. James Properties

Vauban Real Estate

The Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 are organised by Thailand Property and Dot Property Thailand in conjunction with Dot Property Magazine. The Dot Property Awards series spans Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines. More than 100 winners were honoured in 2017.

“With the addition of the People’s Choice Award for Best Developer and Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2018 presented by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 has established itself as the can’t miss awards series in the Kingdom,” Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property managing director, Thailand, says.

“We salute all of this year’s winners for being the best. We would also like to thank Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® for helping us provide Thailand’s real estate agents with a platform to shine,” he says.

For more information on the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018, visit www.dotpropertyawards.com