Dot Property Thailand Awards honours industry’s best

BANGKOK: A total of 24 awards were bestowed upon developers, projects, real estate agents and companies during the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 exclusive presentation ceremony at Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok last night (Aug 16).

By Sponsored

Friday 17 August 2018, 04:10PM

All Inspire Development and Blue Horizon were among the night’s big winners that also saw the People’s Choice Award for Best Developer Thailand announced. Photo: Supplied

All Inspire Development and Blue Horizon were among the night’s big winners that also saw the People’s Choice Award for Best Developer Thailand announced.

“We are incredibly proud to announce the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 winners. These are truly the country’s best real estate developers, projects, companies and agents and they should all be applauded for their commitment to excellence. Our awards program continues to grow and this year’s presentation ceremony is a testament to that,” Ben Neve, Dot Property Business CEO and founder, proclaimed.

The ceremony was an event the teams from All Inspire Development and Blue Horizon will remember for years to come. The former was presented with Best Developer Bangkok while the latter garnered honours for Best Developer Phuket. It was one of three awards on the night for Blue Horizon. The firm’s Grand Himalai development scored Best Investment Project Phuket and Best Mixed-Use Project Phuket.

The most anticipated moment of the evening came when the winner of the People’s Choice Award for Best Developer was revealed. All Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 winners were eligible for this honour which was voted on by the public in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

The votes were tallied and All Inspire Development was presented with the People’s Choice Award for Best Developer Thailand this year.

Developers and agents from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Samui, Hua Hin, Krabi and Isarn were honoured. Phuket-based Utopia Development took home a pair of awards while Mai Khao Beach Condotel also claimed two honours on the night.

 

Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 list of winners:

Developer Categories:

  • Best Developer Bangkok – All Inspire Development
  • Best Developer Phuket – Blue Horizon

 

Development Categories:

  • Best Investment Project Phuket – Grand Himalai
  • Best Mixed-Use Project Phuket – Grand Himalai
  • Best Condotel Phuket – Mai Khao Beach Condotel
  • Best Affordable Condominium Phuket – Mai Khao Beach Condotel
    Best Villa Architectural Design Phuket – Utopia Maikhao Seaview Villas
  • Best Mid-Range Condo Development – Bayview Paradise
  • Best Waterfront Development Krabi – Koh Jum Beach Villas
  • Best Luxury Villa Development Hua Hin – Sivana HideAway
  • Best Villa Development Hua Hin – Red Mountain

Real Estate Contributors Category
Best Construction Company Phuket – Utopia Development

People’s Choice Award for Best Developer Thailand
All Inspire Development

 

Thailand’s leading real estate agents celebrated

The Dot Property Thailand Awards also launched a new addition to the awards series; Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies presented by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. This special section of the awards highlighted 11 leading real estate agencies and pays tribute to the important role they play in the property market.

 

Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2018 presented by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® winners:

  • Accom Asia
  • Bangkok Residence 88
  • Century 21 Skylux
  • Horizon Homes
  • Isan Real Estate
  • Pattaya Foreigner Service
  • Pattaya Realty
  • Phuket Buy House
  • PhuketCondo.Net
  • St. James Properties
  • Vauban Real Estate

The Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 are organised by Thailand Property and Dot Property Thailand in conjunction with Dot Property Magazine. The Dot Property Awards series spans Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines. More than 100 winners were honoured in 2017.

“With the addition of the People’s Choice Award for Best Developer and Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2018 presented by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 has established itself as the can’t miss awards series in the Kingdom,” Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property managing director, Thailand, says.

“We salute all of this year’s winners for being the best. We would also like to thank Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® for helping us provide Thailand’s real estate agents with a platform to shine,” he says.

For more information on the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018, visit www.dotpropertyawards.com

 

 

