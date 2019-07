Start From: Thursday 15 August 2019, 05:00PM to Thursday 15 August 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Dot Property Winning Weekend is a little more than two months away, but excitement for the historic event continues to build. The four-day showcase will include the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019 winners presentation, an exclusive winners party and the return of Thailand’s number one property show. Bangkok’s premier shopping and lifestyle destination, EmQuartier, will host the 1st annual Dot Property Winning Weekend. Here’s what you need to know about the can’t miss event.