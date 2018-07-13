Start From: Thursday 16 August 2018, 06:00PM to Thursday 16 August 2018, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 ceremony will be announcing the first ever People's Choice Award for "Best Developer Thailand 2018" and this is the first award to be voted by the public! The special People's Choice Award winner along with winners from other categories will be revealed at the big event on August 16th, 2018. Another addition for 2018 is the launch of Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies presented by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. The Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018 are organised by Dot Property Group, Southeast Asia's largest property portal network. For more information, please visit www.dotpropertyawards.com