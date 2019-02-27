THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Doodler dream: Stickers are a serious business at Line

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but perhaps this classic idiom needs an up­date. Let’s go with, “a Line sticker is worth a thousand words and some cash too if you know how to make them.” Mouthful, I know, but read on and all will become clear.

Technology
By Bangkok Post

Monday 4 March 2019, 10:00AM

Stickers a universal language.

Stickers a universal language.

Naotomo Watanabe, Chief Manager of Line Corp.’s Sticker Planning Team.

Naotomo Watanabe, Chief Manager of Line Corp.’s Sticker Planning Team.

Kanop Supamanop, Line Thailand’s Director of Stickers Business Office.

Kanop Supamanop, Line Thailand’s Director of Stickers Business Office.

Japanese and Thai sticker creators at a brainstorming session.

Japanese and Thai sticker creators at a brainstorming session.

Plug & Pudgy.

Plug & Pudgy.

As stickers become the new universal language, an industry built around them provides an opportunity for aspiring illustrators to make it big on local and international scales. You may not think of stickers as a serious business but insider information suggests otherwise.

We recently visited the Line office in Shinjuku, Japan, along with 10 Thai winners of the fourth Line Creators Market Sticker Contest 2018, to find out how big the sticker industry is and what makes a sticker, well, stick.

The numbers speak for themselves

I sat down with three Line executives – two from Japan and the other from Thailand – to gain some insight into the sticker market.

Japan, Thailand and Taiwan are the top countries in the world when it comes to Line stickers usage, while usage of Line stickers continues to increase worldwide, according to Naotomo Watanabe of Line Corp.’s Sticker Planning Team.

As of May 2018, there were 1.5 million registered creators. In Thailand, the growth in the number of paid stickers down­loaded in Q1 of 2018 increased by 52% compared to the same period in 2017, while the number of paid sticker users increased by 28% in Q1 of 2018 com­pared to Q1 of 2017.

Moreover, the number of Thai crea­tors reached 340,000 and counting, a jump of 204% from May 2017 to May 2018, while the number of creators stickers soared by 700% during the same period. Thailand comes out on top in terms of growth in sticker sec­tion.

A lot of big numbers, I know, but they point to a very fast-growing in­dustry with opportunities that Thai doodlers can tap into.

What makes stickers stick?

Trends of popular stickers in different countries were also discussed during the visit. On the basis of this infor­mation, creators can choose markets where their stickers are available via the Line Creators Market. Thus, your made-in-Thailand stickers can go in­ternational.

According to Yung Ai-Chen, Line Corporation’s Global Sticker Manager, Indonesian users prefer humorous, less-text and American-style stick­ers in their everyday communication. Cute characters in white and stickers related to seasons are popular among Japanese users, while the Taiwanese dig designs based on local festivals or big fonts surrounded by cute frames. For the Thai market, characters like little girls and play-on-word stickers are among the best-sellers. The rule of thumb for sticker design is cute and easy-to-use.

Interestingly, females between the ages of 25-29 make up the biggest group of sticker buyers.

Creators can further improve their stickers by developing new sets of an existing popular character or, now that the sticker approval period is around a week, incorporating what’s currently relevant into their stickers.

Watanabe added that religion also plays a role in sticker usage; in Islamic countries, for example, stickers with animal characters aren’t popular.

Support for Thai creators

Kanop Supamanop, Line Thailand’s Director of Stickers Business Office, aims to make sticker creating a new and legitimate career in Thailand, ena­bling creators to live off their stickers.

“Creators often tell me that people doubt what they do as a real career,” he said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Not only does Kanop believe sticker creation is a great opportunity for uni­versity students and first-jobbers to make extra cash but also a potential life-changing opportunity.

“We have had several people who quit their jobs to become sticker crea­tors full-time.”

To make sticker creation a legiti­mate career, Line Thailand organises year-round activities. Sticker creating workshops are held to drum up interest among potential creators in different provinces before Line Creators Market Sticker Contest accepts applications. Selected winners will get to make their sticker dream come true and enjoy a trip to Japan as an educational bonus. Connect Days are held so fellow creators can mingle, learn from top creators and be updated on trends.

Top creators are recognised at the Line Sticker Awards. The fourth Line Creators Market Sticker Contest last year saw 2,200 entries, up from 800. Every month, a top best-selling creator receives B50,000 to turn their creation into merchandise and a chance to become official stickers. Line matches them up with a manufacturer but the creative control is with the rising star creator, who gets to sell their merchandise via the Line Gift Shop for free. Pop-up stores where creators can sell their merchandise is in the pipeline for this year, too.

Pro tips

Kanop says, “Perseverance is impor­tant. You never know which set will be a hit. I always tell creators that if you hit it big with your debut set, you’re lucky, but if not, that doesn’t mean you fail. Think of stickers as content. It doesn’t resonate with everyone.

You should know who you make your stickers for. Know your target and know what they like. Be creative. Play-on-word stickers are unique to the Thai market. Text-driven stickers can top the best-selling charts too so long as you’re creative about it. You don’t need to be the best drawer. It certainly helps but that alone doesn’t make your stickers stick.

Also, think about how people would communicate with your stickers in real situations. Stickers with phrases that are often used in daily situations like ‘thank you’, ‘good night’ and ‘555’ tend to do well. Not all minute details will be obvious because of the screen size so your sticker should be able to communi­cate clearly at a glance.”

Koranan “Place” Chuenpichai, il­lustrator and creator of six sticker sets, says, “There’s no fixed ways to succeed, it seems. Some creators follow trends while some do what they love. I think it really comes down to keep trying.

Sticker making is my passion pro­ject as I dreamt of seeing my stickers on Line since they first introduced creator’s stickers. I like it when people use my designs and get some joy out of them.

My latest set [‘Animal Addict’] is inspired by people complaining about traffic jams but I turn vehicles into dif­ferent animals and add catchphrases to make it more fun. You can be creative with something that’s unpleasant.”

Mueanfun “Pink” Sap-anake, illus­trator at Plan for Kids, says, “My main job is illustrating children’s books but personally I like to create something more edgy and fun. I thought about things in everyday life first, especially things that come in pairs.

At first, I wanted to make a rabbit and a fox, but after browsing through the sticker market I realised there are so many cute animals out there al­ready. I thought cuteness alone doesn’t cut it so I opted for something no one else does in order to stand out. I ar­rived at a female electronic socket and a male plug and thus ‘Plug & Pudgy’ was born. They come with catchphrases based on office life.”

Pomprom “Aum” Ruksasirikuk, graphic animator, says, “I submitted my first animated sticker last year but it’s my second sticker set. At first I went back and forth between following examples of what sells well or following my gut. After doing stickers for a while, I found myself in need of a new direc­tion. I met a Japanese creator who does what she loves and believes in. And that’s enough to make her creations stand out.

With ‘Hard Life’, I make fun of mistakes or mishaps in real life like running out of tissue while in the toi­let or not having enough cash to pay for things at the cashier. I think you should put yourself into your designs.

I would love some day to make stick­ers full-time but first you need to make your characters memorable. Stickers can be a platform to make your charac­ters well-known and that’s a starting point. If you want to try your hand at sticker making, just do it. You only gain from it.”

– Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

NASA heading back to Moon soon, and this time to stay
Arrested in Phuket Russian national bows to US extradition request
New taxi-booking app to challenge Grab, Line
WhatsApp limits message forwarding to fight ’fake news’
US Govt shutdown prevents tsunami-warning buoy going live
KBank expects 10 times digital lending
China makes first-ever landing on moon’s mysterious far side
Silent plane with no moving parts makes ‘historic’ flight
Brave New World - Digital assistants hone skills to deliver the news
Massive speed haul seized in weekend crackdown
NBTC asks WHO for clarity on telecom base health risks
Policeman arrested for boy abuse clips posted abroad
Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro
Animal lovers seek action against alleged kitten killer
Thai AirAsia seeks face scans in Krabi

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Phuket should be shut down like Boracay until infrastructure is built. That would never happen here...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

"People who comment on here alf, don't even understand the article, let alone read and unde...(Read More)

Mayor opens the 21st Phuket Food Festival at Saphan Hin

Yes, again, this festival is just a plastic, styrofoam festival. It is breath taking that Provincial...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

.... Point is that Officials not care about tourists safety, health, and what ever more. They let t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Hopefully Phuket will not need to be shut down like Boracai in order to build up the infrastructure ...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

People who comment on here alf, don't even understand the article, let alone read and understand...(Read More)

Mayor opens the 21st Phuket Food Festival at Saphan Hin

Everything is offered in a foam box, on a foam plate, in a plastic bag, etc... pass. I'd go if ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

A Opinion that hit the nail on the head! Great. The explanation of how officials not handle long ti...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

Wonder which 2 Officials will become scapegoats. perhaps 2 who are just retired and get a reprimand....(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout still free to roam

Well, probably the reason that it takes such a long time that the taxi driver is still free as a bir...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
777 Beach Condo
QSI Food Competition 2019
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Sunday Brunch Club
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 