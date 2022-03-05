Don’t take Favipiravir without prescription, Phuket hospital warns

PHUKET: Mission Hospital Phuket warned people against self-treatment with Favipiravir citing safety reasons.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 March 2022, 10:00AM

Warning: Favipiravir can cause serious negative effects. Image: Phuket Info Center

The warning was shared by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, last Friday (Mar 4).

It was stressed that Favipiravir “is not given to all infected people, but only to those in the 607 category”. This category includes elderly aged 60 and over and patients with any of the seven congenital diseases [chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, chronic renal disease, stroke, obesity, cancer and diabetes].

“For safety, you should not buy favipivir off-the-shelf (including online) because it is a dangerous drug. Also there is a risk of buying low-quality drug which may cause death”, the notice warned.

The notice also has a reminder about Favipiravir’s possible negative side-effects including harm to the baby if used during pregnancy.