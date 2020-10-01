The announcement explained that NBTC is working on improving the digital terrestrial television network, in order to support the recall of 700 MHz frequency band.
The upgrade is also to prepare the signal to be carried on a 5G network, the announcement said.
As a result, some set-top boxes will be unable to receive the signal.
The announcement also explained that after the work has been completed, some people may need to follow four steps, as follows.
- Click the “Menu” button.
- Select “Settings” option.
- Click “Signal Search” and wait until the search has finished.
After these four steps, the set-top box will be able to receive the signal again, NBTC assured.
