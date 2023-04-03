British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit

‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit

BANGKOK: Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon on Sunday (Apr 2) announced he would not participate in public debates as he did not think a national leader’s calibre should be judged by oratory skills alone.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 3 April 2023, 08:44AM

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon announces the policies and candidates of his Palang Pracharath Party on March 30. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut / Bangkok Post

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon announces the policies and candidates of his Palang Pracharath Party on March 30. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut / Bangkok Post

In a post titled “To debate or not debate” on his official Facebook page, Gen Prawit admitted he had declined a number of invitations to discuss election issues publicly, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Individuals with public speaking skills can persuade others to believe in things they themselves do not, so speaking skill is the least reliable tool to assess people’s knowledge and ability,” posted the PPRP leader who declared his bid for prime minister post.

“A debate simply shows which politicians are good at speaking and are quick witted and this may not have anything to do with their true capabilities. On the contrary, those who aren’t good at speaking may possess the knowledge and be a better fit.

“As the election campaign intensifies, I heard that a famous television host invited me during his show to attend a debate. I’m overwhelmed and honoured but I’ll choose to communicate with the methods I think I can do best.

“I’m ready to meet everyone to exchange information and opinions but in private interviews. I’m ready for you all. I’ve exchanged views with some of you and I’m looking forward to the others,” he wrote.

UNG-ING WINNING

Paetongtarn “Ung-Ing” Shinawatra is the most favoured candidate for the post of prime minister among voters of Samut Prakan, followed by Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party (MFP), according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on March 22-23 by telephone interviews with 1,100 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes in this lower Central province, where eight House seats are up for grabs in the May 14 election.

Asked which potential candidate they would support for the post of prime minister in this election, the answers were:

  • 35.82% for Ms Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai Party
  • 21.36% for Mr Pita of the Move Forward Party
  • 13.91% for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party
  • 5.27% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party
  • 5.18% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party
  • 4.82% said nobody was suitable for the post

In the 2019 election, Samut Prakan elected seven MPs. The PPRP captured six House seats and Future Forward (now Move Forward) one.

MOVING FORWARD

Subscribe to The Phuket News

The MFP has unveiled 94 party-list candidates with party leader Pita Limjaroenrat occupying the first spot.

MFP secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon is second on the party-list followed by Sirikanya Tansakun who heads the party’s economic policy team. High profile politician and party spokesman Rangsiman Rome occupies the eighth spot.

Mr Pita said the party has a diverse group of list candidates who represent interests of various professions and are keen into push issues such as creative economy and climate change to bring changes to the country.

In the 2019 general election, the Future Forward Party, the disbanded previous incarnation of the MFP, won 50, or one-third of the 150 available list-MP, the highest number.

CITY VOTERS WON’T SPLIT

About 74% of city voters would not split their vote and would give it to one single party in the upcoming general election, according to a Ban Somdet Poll.

The survey, which was conducted on March 29-31, asked 1,157 people in Bangkok how they would vote in the May 14 contest in which two ballots ‒ for party list and constituency candidates ‒ would be used.

The findings showed that more than 80% of respondents were aware of the dual ballot system and 74% said they would vote for constituency candidates and list-candidates from the same party.

The MFP was the most favoured party with 24.5% of respondents’ backing it while Pheu Thai came second with support of 16.1%. About 13.4% said they were undecided.

In terms of preference for prime minister, 26.75% said they were undecided while 18.2% expressed support for MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat. Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra came second with 12.5% support while Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha trailed behind with 7.9% support.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Pooliekev | 03 April 2023 - 13:30:22 

Joe Biden? Oh, sorry, you mean Prawit Wongsuwan.

DeKaaskopp | 03 April 2023 - 12:41:42 

@kakka2       The USA !

Kakka2 | 03 April 2023 - 10:35:40 

he is too old, he cannot even talk or think clearly... what country would like to have a mummy of this kind as a PM? lol

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chongqing Airlines launches direct flights to Phuket
Phuket Immigration to close for holidays
Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces
Registration of Phuket candidates begins
Som tam shop owner accused of rape
Kidnappers flee after killing female Chinese student
Chiang Mai hospitals overflow with pollution sufferers
Patong officials issue heat stroke warning
Envoys enjoy Andaman culture fam trip
Blood donors invited to join island-wide drive to save lives
Chinese Christians detained in Bangkok
Phuket Opinion: Steering clear of trouble
Patong Municipality probed over B4.5mn ‘sculpture’ roundabout
Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares
Heatwaves spark health fear

 

Phuket community
‘Lovable rogue’ Aussie expat ‘Diver’ passes away

We are going to miss you Diver...(Read More)

‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit

Joe Biden? Oh, sorry, you mean Prawit Wongsuwan....(Read More)

Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

@Kurt. Right, there's two. Where are the other 29,998 from last weeks tourists? Under the 'd...(Read More)

Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces

Lets see if they enforce the tuk tuks by the cemetery in Kamala blocking spaces- I won't hold my...(Read More)

‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit

@kakka2 The USA !...(Read More)

‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit

he is too old, he cannot even talk or think clearly... what country would like to have a mummy of th...(Read More)

Chinese Christians detained in Bangkok

@Kurt How about Buddhism in China ?...(Read More)

Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

Not sure it's safe to sit in a car driven by a non cartel acceptance group of old expats with th...(Read More)

Patong officials issue heat stroke warning

TMD expect 37,38 degrees Celsius. Because of the concrete radiating all around you the 'feel fac...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Steering clear of trouble

Tuk tuk drivers don't pay tax, they pay protection money to police. In exchange they may park tu...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pacific Prime Thailand
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center

 