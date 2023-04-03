‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit

BANGKOK: Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon on Sunday (Apr 2) announced he would not participate in public debates as he did not think a national leader’s calibre should be judged by oratory skills alone.

politics

By Bangkok Post

Monday 3 April 2023, 08:44AM

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon announces the policies and candidates of his Palang Pracharath Party on March 30. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut / Bangkok Post

In a post titled “To debate or not debate” on his official Facebook page, Gen Prawit admitted he had declined a number of invitations to discuss election issues publicly, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Individuals with public speaking skills can persuade others to believe in things they themselves do not, so speaking skill is the least reliable tool to assess people’s knowledge and ability,” posted the PPRP leader who declared his bid for prime minister post.

“A debate simply shows which politicians are good at speaking and are quick witted and this may not have anything to do with their true capabilities. On the contrary, those who aren’t good at speaking may possess the knowledge and be a better fit.

“As the election campaign intensifies, I heard that a famous television host invited me during his show to attend a debate. I’m overwhelmed and honoured but I’ll choose to communicate with the methods I think I can do best.

“I’m ready to meet everyone to exchange information and opinions but in private interviews. I’m ready for you all. I’ve exchanged views with some of you and I’m looking forward to the others,” he wrote.

UNG-ING WINNING

Paetongtarn “Ung-Ing” Shinawatra is the most favoured candidate for the post of prime minister among voters of Samut Prakan, followed by Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party (MFP), according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on March 22-23 by telephone interviews with 1,100 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes in this lower Central province, where eight House seats are up for grabs in the May 14 election.

Asked which potential candidate they would support for the post of prime minister in this election, the answers were:

35.82% for Ms Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai Party

21.36% for Mr Pita of the Move Forward Party

13.91% for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party

5.27% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party

5.18% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party

4.82% said nobody was suitable for the post

In the 2019 election, Samut Prakan elected seven MPs. The PPRP captured six House seats and Future Forward (now Move Forward) one.

MOVING FORWARD

The MFP has unveiled 94 party-list candidates with party leader Pita Limjaroenrat occupying the first spot.

MFP secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon is second on the party-list followed by Sirikanya Tansakun who heads the party’s economic policy team. High profile politician and party spokesman Rangsiman Rome occupies the eighth spot.

Mr Pita said the party has a diverse group of list candidates who represent interests of various professions and are keen into push issues such as creative economy and climate change to bring changes to the country.

In the 2019 general election, the Future Forward Party, the disbanded previous incarnation of the MFP, won 50, or one-third of the 150 available list-MP, the highest number.

CITY VOTERS WON’T SPLIT

About 74% of city voters would not split their vote and would give it to one single party in the upcoming general election, according to a Ban Somdet Poll.

The survey, which was conducted on March 29-31, asked 1,157 people in Bangkok how they would vote in the May 14 contest in which two ballots ‒ for party list and constituency candidates ‒ would be used.

The findings showed that more than 80% of respondents were aware of the dual ballot system and 74% said they would vote for constituency candidates and list-candidates from the same party.

The MFP was the most favoured party with 24.5% of respondents’ backing it while Pheu Thai came second with support of 16.1%. About 13.4% said they were undecided.

In terms of preference for prime minister, 26.75% said they were undecided while 18.2% expressed support for MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat. Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra came second with 12.5% support while Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha trailed behind with 7.9% support.