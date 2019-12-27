THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Don’t believe the hype, it’s probably ‘fake news.’

Don’t believe the hype, it’s probably ‘fake news.’

THAILAND: A purported tax on female sanitary napkins tops the list of the five most interesting rumours or 'fake news' stories to spread on social media and capture public attention, according to a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

cultureenvironmenteconomicshealthhumourpolitics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 27 December 2019, 04:32PM

Tax on sanitary napkins tops list of interesting 'fake news' poll. Photo: Bangkok Post

Tax on sanitary napkins tops list of interesting 'fake news' poll. Photo: Bangkok Post

The poll was conducted between December 17-21 on 1,082 people throughout the country to gauge their opinions after the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Royal Thai Police Office issued a warning for people not to believe news stories without questioning them, saying they could be fake news.

Asked to cite the latest rumours they have heard, with each respondent allowed to choose more than one answer, 64.34% picked a rise in excise tax on female sanitary napkins; 29.25% the dissolution of the Future Forward Party (FFP); 24.34% an increase in land and buildings tax; 17.74% looming anti-government rallies; and 14.72% a cabinet reshuffle and House dissolution.

Asked which rumours they think are probably true, 38.40% chose FFP dissolution; 26.80% an increase in land and buildings tax; 18.79% a cabinet reshuffle; 16.18% an increase in tax on sanitary napkins; and 12.58% anti-government demonstrations.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Asked what people can do to avoid being misled by fake news, 56.21% suggested that they should exercise discretion; 28.97% said people should cross-check reports with different sources; and 21.56% said people should not share or forward false stories.

Asked what the government should do to reduce the prevalence of fake news, 42.09% of respondents suggested that it set up an agency to handle the matter; 38.90% said the government should conduct checks and quickly clarify stories classified as rumours; and 24.66% said rumour-mongers should be seriously punished.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket suffers first death in New Year ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mother pimps daughter? Phuket cable car coming! 15 years since Asia Tsunami || December 27
Hundreds turn out for ‘Light Up Phuket’ Patong tsunami memorial service
Bruce Lee’s daughter sues one of China’s biggest fast food chains
Foreign tourist arrivals up 5.92% in November
Report of missing kayak couple found living in Rawai confirmed a false alarm
B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wife-killing tourist gets life! Missing couple alive, hiding out? Paedo monk arrested! || December 26
Phuket remembers those lost to the tsunami
National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz
Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal
Scams to look out for this festive season
Future Forward Party members in Phuket protest Election Commission rulings
Abbot charged with sexual abuse of young novices

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Bear in mind their saying: ..." Nowadays the number of palm trees has gradually decreased"...(Read More)

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Do you know how many water tankers daily have to go to the hill of Phromthep Cape to provide 80 (!) ...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Kurt, anything meaningful to add apart from grumpy comments ? Boredom is taking a toll on you again?...(Read More)

Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal

Cold water? Must be a joke. Seen driving fast? Never drive faster than you can think. That means fo...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

I am almost sure that my life insurance company will not pay a single dime when I die during a ride...(Read More)

Hundreds turn out for ‘Light Up Phuket’ Patong tsunami memorial service

Thanks to the organisers & the band for making this a beautiful & respectful ceremony. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Loud and Proud

Thailand has no problem with the acceptance of transgenders. Its the only area I can think of where ...(Read More)

National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz

Look at us everybody. We're competent. No really we are. Please believe us....(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Just imagine how many air-conditioned electric buses you could buy for that money....(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Get for that money a water pipeline from Phang Nga Province to Phuket first. Has the Governor forgot...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thailand Yacht Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 