Donations of school supplies sought for poor students

PHUKET: The Phuket Children’s and Family Home on Koh Siray, operated by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, is calling for donations of school supplies to be provided to students from poor families.

COVID-19economics

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 March 2022, 01:04PM

Uraiwan Saengkaew, Head of the Phuket Children’s and Family Home, launched the donation drive at the new Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 21), joined by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinswan.

Ms Uraiwan explained that the aim of the donations drive is to be able to provide students with school supplies before the next semester begins in May, marking the start of the Thai school year.

“The COVID-19 epidemic has highlighted great disparities in access to education. As a result, teaching in classrooms could not be done, which meant that learning through a computer-accessed learning platform has been required,” she said.

“Yet, a number of children and young people are unable to access education using computer-based learning platforms. As a result, children and youth dropped out of the education system,” she said.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security through its Department of Children and Youth Affairs, together with network partners, has launched a national campaign to start the new semester called ‘Sending kindness to send children to school’, with the purpose of creating social participation,” she added.

The campaign aims to support the education of disadvantaged children, youths studying in the formal or non-formal education systems, students who have dropped out of the education system but wish to return to study, and children who wish to study but lack the necessary equipment.

The campaign is set to provide support to children aged 2-18 years, Ms Uraiwan said.

Vice Governor Amnuay voiced his support for the project.

“During the COVID-19 epidemic, a number of children and youths have been forced to leave the education system due to poverty and lack of access to other sources of educational support,” he said.

“Through integration at the local level we can promote equal opportunities and equality in education to solve the problem of children and youth falling out of the education system and restore educational opportunities for children and youths. We will not leave anyone behind,” he said.

Donations in Phuket can be made directly to the Phuket Children’s and Family Home until May 31.

The Phuket Children’s and Family Home can be contacted at 076-213315 or 076-218165, or through its Facebook page (click here.)