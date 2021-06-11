Don talks vaccine aid with China

THAILAND: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai has asked China to provide further support for Thailand’s vaccine procurement needs.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine

By Bangkok Post

Friday 11 June 2021, 08:49AM

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said Mr Don had a bilateral meeting on Tuesday (June 8) with Wang Yi, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Affairs Minister on the sidelines of the Special Asean-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the city of Chongqing.

Mr Tanee said both sides discussed cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines as Thailand had asked China to support its procurement of vaccines produced in China, such as Sinovac and Sinopharm and the new CanSino vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics.

The Chinese side expressed its readiness to support and respond to Thailand’s vaccine procurement needs.

The two also reiterated their willingness to increase strategic connectivity through the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), as well as the Thai-Chinese railway project, the spokesman said.

“They also expressed readiness to promote collaboration on sustainable development in line with their respective national development policies,” Mr Tanee said. The possibility of Thai students returning to China to continue their studies was also discussed.