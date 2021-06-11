The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Don talks vaccine aid with China

Don talks vaccine aid with China

THAILAND: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai has asked China to provide further support for Thailand’s vaccine procurement needs.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By Bangkok Post

Friday 11 June 2021, 08:49AM

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said Mr Don had a bilateral meeting on Tuesday (June 8) with Wang Yi, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Affairs Minister on the sidelines of the Special Asean-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the city of Chongqing.

Mr Tanee said both sides discussed cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines as Thailand had asked China to support its procurement of vaccines produced in China, such as Sinovac and Sinopharm and the new CanSino vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics.

The Chinese side expressed its readiness to support and respond to Thailand’s vaccine procurement needs.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The two also reiterated their willingness to increase strategic connectivity through the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), as well as the Thai-Chinese railway project, the spokesman said.

“They also expressed readiness to promote collaboration on sustainable development in line with their respective national development policies,” Mr Tanee said. The possibility of Thai students returning to China to continue their studies was also discussed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ex-prosecutors face bribe charge in Phuket case
G7 to provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses ‘to world’ by 2023
Government orders 20m doses of Pfizer jab
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bars to stay closed for Phuket reopening on July 1 |:| || June 10
Phuket pubs, bars to stay closed for July 1 Sandbox reopening
TAT Sandbox release clarifies key conditions, mystifies others
Phuket officials repeat domestic entry requirements for Phuket, in English
Five drug suspects arrested, firearms seized
Electricity outages to affect Kamala, Koh Kaew
Local airlines in no rush to serve Phuket
Government defends B500bn executive loans decree
Probe starts as woman dies after AstraZeneca shot
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dodging a crash! Foreigner infected while in Phuket quarantine || June 9
Phuket Governor asks ministries for help
Amber light for private, local organisations to procure vaccines

 

Phuket community
Ex-prosecutors face bribe charge in Phuket case

One prosecutor sacked, perhaps didn't share Tea Money with others involved. On prosecutor transf...(Read More)

Ex-prosecutors face bribe charge in Phuket case

The best legal system money can buy. The 'justice' system in Thailand is one of the most cor...(Read More)

Government orders 20m doses of Pfizer jab

The Government ordered 20m doses Pfeizer vaccines while Pfeizer is not yet registered with THAI FDA?...(Read More)

TAT Sandbox release clarifies key conditions, mystifies others

Seriously? They expect people to book and come when all bars are closed, restaurants can't serve...(Read More)

TAT Sandbox release clarifies key conditions, mystifies others

The Thai FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine (Comirnaty) so I am not sure why it is not on the list ...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to stay closed for July 1 Sandbox reopening

Phuket Officialdom and TAT are doing this moment their very best to discourage vaccinated foreign to...(Read More)

TAT Sandbox release clarifies key conditions, mystifies others

What is actually the official status of TAT? It looks like it has more power to dictate regimental ...(Read More)

TAT Sandbox release clarifies key conditions, mystifies others

In the formal recognition list of vaccines here I do miss Pfeizer....(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to stay closed for July 1 Sandbox reopening

Don't worry people, ematt says everything is going to be okay. Though he says that about every s...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to stay closed for July 1 Sandbox reopening

@ematt - marxist process...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
HeadStart International School Phuket

 