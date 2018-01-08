The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Domestic travel gets tax break push

BANGKOK: The national government has relaunched its domestic travel push with Thais to gain a tax benefit when they travel to designated provinces this year.

tourism, economics,

TTR Weekly

Monday 8 January 2018, 03:55PM

Sunflower field at Nong Khaem in Lop Buri. Photo: TAT
Sunflower field at Nong Khaem in Lop Buri. Photo: TAT

The tax break is an incentive to promote travel to what the government calls secondary provinces.

The Thai Cabinet announced the approval of personal income tax breaks late last month, allowing travellers to claim up to B15,000 on their annual tax returns in 2018.

The tax break is valid for travel expenses for hotel, homestay and tour operator expenses to destinations in 55 “secondary provinces” from Jan 1 through Dec 31, 2018.

The “secondary provinces” do not include already popular tourist destinations, such as Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Surat Thani (including Koh Samui), Hua Hin and Cha am and Kanchanaburi, as well as Chonburi (including Pattaya) and Rayong.

However, they do include almost all provinces in the Northeast and North Thailand, except Khon Kaen and Chiang Mai.

Similar incentives were first introduced 2010 when tourism was in the doldrums due to a political crisis and again in 2014, 2015 and 2016 to spur the economy.

The 2018 New Year holiday travel boom should see tourism receipts from foreign and Thai tourists reach B34.15 billion, up 12.5% year-on-year, during this year’s festive season closing on Jan 3.

Tourism earnings over the festive season improved due to resurgence in the China market, after poor performance in 2016, blamed on the “zero-dollar” tour package crackdown.

Economic policy think-tank KResearch estimates that foreign tourism receipts during the holiday week will total B22.87bn, rising 15% year-on-year, and that Thais will contribute an estimated B11.28bn, up 6.9% on last year.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Mobile charging ban draws flak

Well, by now it is old stuff. As the Ministry, 'after thinking' is withdrawing the decision. How about: think, analyse first, before you try...(Read More)

Brazilians allege theft of B400k of items from luxury Phuket villa

Try reading the website of the property concerned to answer your queries which the tenants would have done. Also read the article re: the locked/unloc...(Read More)

Serious charges await bare-butts Americans

If people read the article it points out that it is the maximum penalty for the offense and that subsequently offences only came to light later. It al...(Read More)

Mobile charging ban draws flak

They should ban personal mobiles at work, the amount of people not doing their job because they are too busy on their phone, I was stood at the airpor...(Read More)

Brazilians allege theft of B400k of items from luxury Phuket villa

Not a single word about 24 hour resort security. Wasn't there any? Is there no safe in that villa to store values? Did they lock/checked doors ...(Read More)

Rohingya rebels claim ambush on Myanmar security forces

One could wait for a Rohingya reaction on what happened the last few months. Now they have a ARSA. May be still poorly armed, but one can wait for th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

Fundamental flaw in the article is that the Governor is NOT part of the process of law. It is not for him to dictate what the police should do under t...(Read More)

American tourist overdoses on sex drug, roams Phuket airport naked

Even for a short time vacationer is it easy to get drugs on Phuket Island. Phuket is sinking under de tons of drug loads coming in. Perhaps this tou...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

Keep solution simple! A foreigner should have a car- or motorbike driving license from his country + that International Driving Permit booklet. A ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

As this is comparing to the UK, changing the focus to what is the real issue with road safety in Thailand which is the driver and rider skills. Both f...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.