Domestic tourism gets triple boost

BANGKOK: The Cabinet on Tuesday (June 16) approved in principle three stimulus packages worth B22.4 billion to reinvigorate domestic tourism hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19Coronavirus
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 17 June 2020, 11:21AM

Medics from the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute and their families take a group photo at The SEA LIFE Bangkok. The aquarium invited them for a free visit to show its appreciation for their heroism in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.  Photo: Chanat Katanyu / Bangkok Post

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the packages proposed by the Tourism and Sports Ministry will run from July to October, reports the Bangkok Post.

Funding will come from the Finance Ministry’s B400bn COVID-19 economic recovery spending plan, the spokeswoman said.

The Finance Ministry is overseeing a plan to borrow about B1 trillion to help people affected by the pandemic, repair the financial system, and restore economic security. An executive decree authorising the borrowing was passed by MPs on May 31.

Of the B1trn, B600bn has been set aside for financial aid and health-related plans for those whose jobs and businesses have been affected.

The remaining B400bn is for economic and social rehabilitation via projects aimed at creating jobs, strengthening communities and building infrastructure.

Ms Traisuree said the first package worth B2.4bn will fund holiday travel for 1.2 million health volunteers and officials of subdistrict hospitals, who will use the services of tour firms.

The subsidy is limited to B2,000 per tourist for a trip of at least two days and one night, and is expected to help 13,000 tour firms.

The second package worth B18bn will fund subsidies for accommodation, food and other services provided at tourist destinations.

The government will subsidise five million nights of hotel accommodation at 40% of normal room rates, with the subsidy limited to B3,000 per night for up to five nights. Tourists will be responsible for the other 60%.

Subsidies for other services, including food, are capped at B600 per room per night. The subsidised tourist facilities must be outside the tourists’ home provinces to qualify. The subsidies are limited to 40% of actual expenses, with tourists paying the rest.

The third package worth B2bn is to subsidise domestic flight fares, inter-provincial bus fares and car rental fees for a total of 2mn people. The subsidy will pay up to 40% of expenses but be limited to B1,000 per tourist.

People will be able to register for the scheme via a Krungthai Bank platform, the spokeswoman said.

The Cabinet told the Tourism and Sport Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to present details of the packages for consideration within two weeks, Ms Traisuree said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet on Tuesday also approved four aid packages for people hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic who have not previously been given help.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the recipients included 1,164,222 holders of state welfare cards who have not received any state assistance during the pandemic.

They would be given B1,000 each for three months, May to July, with B3.49bn allocated to the package.

Another group was 302,160 people who were unsuccessful in registering for help on the website raomaithingkun.com (“Nobody will be left behind”). They would also receive B1,000 each for three months.

A budget of B906mn was allocated for this group, Ms Rachada said.

The third group are people in a vulnerable state selected by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

There were 6,781,881 people in this group who had not received any state assistance before.

Each would receive B1,000 a month for three months, from May to July, on top of the existing allowances for newborns, the disabled and the elderly. A budget of B20.3bn was set aside for this group.

The fourth group was farmers whose lives were affected by the pandemic. They would receive B5,000 each for three months. The budget was B3.8bn.

 

Capricornball | 17 June 2020 - 12:33:30 

Break out the pork barrel!  So the poorest of the poor get about $30 USD per month for 3 months, while hoteliers and tour companies get that amount for a couple days.  Seems like some misguided spending, but not a suprise
ถังหมู !

 

