Domestic airlines allowed to book 100% capacity

PHUKET: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has eased its requirements on airlines operating under COVID-19 protocols. Airlines are now allowed to operate flights until 11pm and are now allowed to book flights to 100% capacity.

Saturday 16 October 2021, 03:34PM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the order. Image: CAAT
Page 2 of the order. Image: CAAT

The easing of the regulations were signed into effect by CAAT Director-General Suttipong  Kongpool yesterday, and came into effect today (Oct 16).

The new regulations are to remain in effect until further notice.

“It is imperative that the guidelines for airport operators and air operators on originally established domestic flight routes be aligned with the latest version of the requirements,” Mr Suttipong said in the announcement.

Under the new flight requirements airlines may now operate flights from 3am through 11pm, and may allocate passengers to the full capacity of the aircraft used to provide the flight.

“The air operator shall consider the proper seating arrangement in the cabin in accordance with the measures prescribed by the Ministry of Public Health, which will contribute to the prevention and control of the disease," Mr Sutthipong said.

However, all other remaining requirements brought into effect by the Ministry of Public Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to be adhered to, he added.

