BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Domestic air travel takes a hit

Domestic air travel takes a hit

BANGKOK: The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has seen domestic air travel drop by 60% since the start of the year, says the Department of Airports (DoA).

COVID-19economicstourismtransport
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 10 January 2021, 12:30PM

Passengers are seen at Don Mueang airport on May 2, 2020, after domestic flights resume at Don Mueang airport. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

Passengers are seen at Don Mueang airport on May 2, 2020, after domestic flights resume at Don Mueang airport. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

The figures were drawn from 20 airports supervised by the DoA nationwide, according to Apirat Chaiwongnoi, acting director-general of the department, reports the Bangkok Post.

Domestic passengers passing through the 20 airports also fell from an average 30,000 a day before the New Year to 12,000, he said.

The number of flights also fell. Before the long New Year weekend, 160 flights operated into and out of the 20 airports on average each day. After the holidays, flights were down 40% to 100 per day on average.

Mr Apirat said people were not confident in the effectiveness of the quarantine measures imposed by the provinces.

The big reduction in demand has forced airlines to scale back their flights. Some airlines also asked the department to extend remedial measures, including landing fee discounts, which expired on Dec 31.

Mr Apirat said details of the help to be offered will be put up for discussion soon.

A source in the Transport Ministry said heavy cancellations of flights had begun to be lodged with authorities from Jan 6.

Tinnagorn Choowong, an executive vice-president of Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (ART), said the COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching ramifications for the industry. In Thailand, both domestic and international fights last year dropped 55% to 464,944, from 1.04 million in the year before.

Flight volumes this year remain low, although a silver lining has emerged with vaccines set for distribution in many affected countries, including Thailand, according to the ART. The agency added that the impact of the second wave of the virus will hopefully only be short term before flight traffic bounces back later in the year as tourism is able to resume. No detail was available on the extent of the expected rebound.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Homeless man sought over Phuket Town building fire
Phuket health officials investigate mystery migrant worker death
Ministry confident second wave will end this month
Indonesian plane feared crashed, 62 passengers and crew aboard
Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival
Man arrested for robbing Patong 7-Eleven with knife
Phuket sets up ‘Emergency Operations Centres’
Position-tracking app required in 5 provinces
Southern provinces still submerged by floods
Health ministry gets additional B4.66bn budget for COVID fight
Former Patong taxi boss arrested for guns, drugs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket COVID masks at all times? Phuket hotels start closing again! || January 8
Thai AirAsia Latest virus outbreak ‘destroyed’ us
Swede escapes serious injury in high-speed collision on bypass road
COVID travel permit ‘impractical’

 

Phuket community
High season lost, operators ask for 50% salary subsidies

....Become a honest country. Don't think that the Thai smile is still enough in this cyber era t...(Read More)

High season lost, operators ask for 50% salary subsidies

Old times not return. I wait now months to read something about Thai 'New Normal' initiative...(Read More)

High season lost, operators ask for 50% salary subsidies

---take mortgages on your villas. Look now too for a way to have your daily bowl of rice. ...(Read More)

High season lost, operators ask for 50% salary subsidies

No 'feeling' for these 'Operators'. Many have very luxury homes, drive very expensiv...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

same question I have a friend flying into Bangkok doing 14days there then coming to Phuket are they...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

Great order! I already suggested already local testing of arrivals from other provinces about 2 wee...(Read More)

Phuket under face mask order, B20k fine

Why not in this 'Provincial Order' ( it is not a law!) an combined order about face mask and...(Read More)

Phuket sets up ‘Emergency Operations Centres’

@Kurt did you actualy READ the first paragraph of this article before having one of your predictable...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

So, if I arrive in Thailand and am forced to quarantine for two weeks in Bangkok, I can now go to Ph...(Read More)

Position-tracking app required in 5 provinces

how can i get it into my nokia220 and without data? :D...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
K9 Point
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Benihana Phuket
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers

 