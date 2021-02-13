BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Domestic air travel more than doubles in a month

Domestic air travel more than doubles in a month

NATIONWIDE: The number of passengers on domestic flights has risen to about 10,000 from only 4,000 in January when the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak peaked, the Department of Airports (DoA) said on Friday.

tourismtransport
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 13 February 2021, 09:33AM

The number of passengers on domestic flights has risen to about 10,000 from only 4,000 in January when the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak peaked. Photo: Bangkok Post

The number of passengers on domestic flights has risen to about 10,000 from only 4,000 in January when the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak peaked. Photo: Bangkok Post

So far 15 out of the country’s 29 airports have resumed domestic flights and the rest are expected to soon follow suit, said DoA director-general Apirat Chaiwongnoi, who was confident the local aviation industry would continue its recovery over the next six months, Bangkok Post reports.

The upcoming vaccination programme should also help speed up the recovery of the domestic aviation industry, he said.

There are now about 120 round-trip flights being operated per day, double the number at the industry’s low point.

Brightview Center

The number of passengers on domestic flights each day had risen to 30-40,000 before the second wave of Covid-19 hit in mid-December, equal to about 80% of the usual number before the pandemic, said Mr Apirat.

Despite the virus situation improving, the DoA says all airports must keep strictly following Covid-19 protocols set by the Public Health Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Domestic flights are currently operating at Nakhon Si Thammarat, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Trang, Phitsanulok, Sakon Nakhon, Lampang, Nan Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Loei, Buri Ram and Mae Sot airports.

