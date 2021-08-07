Dolphins Ahoy!

Nothing quite compares to seeing dolphins in their natural habitat; and let’s be honest, who doesn’t love these inquisitive and playful creatures? Of course, many of us have seen them in various unnatural settings. However, getting the opportunity to witness dolphins in the wild is something which often takes a bucket list spot, and quite rightly so. If you do get the chance to see a pod of dolphins breaching out of the waves with synchronised swimming elegance, it really is a spectacular sight.

By Advertorial

Sunday 8 August 2021, 02:00PM

As naturally inquisitive creatures, dolphins often come right up and swim alongside our speedboats to state their curiosity, giving you a unique close-up experience like no other.

5 Star Marine runs a respectful dolphin spotting programme which can be tailored to your requirements. They offer a combination dolphin spotting experience at Mai Ton Island by adding in a trip to Coral Island, the Khai Islands or even Racha Island depending on your requirements.

Coral Island, also known locally as Koh He, is an easy and fun-filled day-trip destination from Phuket. This beautiful island has 2 main beaches (Long Beach and Banana Beach), where you can find restaurants and beach clubs, enjoy snorkelling or relax on the sandy beaches. Banana Beach Club serves a good selection of dishes, plus offers massages, canoes and plenty of Instagram-worthy setups. You can enjoy some decent snorkelling from the shore there also. It is both kid and adult friendly with big loungers, tables in the shade and fun areas to explore for all.

Alternatively, visit the family friendly 3 Khai Islands (Khai Nai, Khai Nao and Khai Nok) which each offer something slightly different for you to experience; Khai Nai offers clear, shallow waters and snorkelling which are suitable for families with young children. Khai Nau is also an easy spot for some snorkelling right off the boat, and has a good variety of coral and marine life to explore. Finally, Khai Nok offers off-the-beach snorkelling and the opportunity to relax with some beach time.

If you fancy going further afield then head to the idyllic Racha Yai to enjoy an abundance of nature, with some of the best snorkelling reefs in Thailand and quiet, tropical white powdery beaches with crystal-clear turquoise waters. This island provides a balanced combination of relaxing, tranquil locations with amazing coral rich sea life.

You can combine any of these stunning destinations before your dolphin spotting afternoon, where you will cruise to Mai Ton and enjoy trying to spot the friendly pod of dolphins who play around this island. Both children and adults alike will relish in this experience, coming out to the front of the boat, eyes peeled to try to be the first to spot the pod.

They enjoy investigating the wake generated by our boats as we cruise slowly around on our spotting tours, and then frequently play near the boat, leaping and diving around.

Although 5 Star Marine cannot guarantee that the dolphins will come to play, they are experienced at knowing the best times and locations to maximise your chances of seeing these playful animals.

To book any of our TAT SHA Plus certified speedboats for a dolphin spotting tour please contact 5 Star Marine on 093 720 6221 and quote ‘The Phuket News’ for free return mini bus transfers in Phuket.