The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Dolphins Ahoy!

Dolphins Ahoy!

Nothing quite compares to seeing dolphins in their natural habitat; and let’s be honest, who doesn’t love these inquisitive and playful creatures? Of course, many of us have seen them in various unnatural settings. However, getting the opportunity to witness dolphins in the wild is something which often takes a bucket list spot, and quite rightly so. If you do get the chance to see a pod of dolphins breaching out of the waves with synchronised swimming elegance, it really is a spectacular sight.

Traveltourismmarineanimals
By Advertorial

Sunday 8 August 2021, 02:00PM

As naturally inquisitive creatures, dolphins often come right up and swim alongside our speedboats to state their curiosity, giving you a unique close-up experience like no other.

As naturally inquisitive creatures, dolphins often come right up and swim alongside our speedboats to state their curiosity, giving you a unique close-up experience like no other.

As naturally inquisitive creatures, dolphins often come right up and swim alongside our speedboats to state their curiosity, giving you a unique close-up experience like no other.

As naturally inquisitive creatures, dolphins often come right up and swim alongside our speedboats to state their curiosity, giving you a unique close-up experience like no other.

5 Star Marine island and boat tours can be tailored for any family.

5 Star Marine island and boat tours can be tailored for any family.

« »

5 Star Marine runs a respectful dolphin spotting programme which can be tailored to your requirements. They offer a combination dolphin spotting experience at Mai Ton Island by adding in a trip to Coral Island, the Khai Islands or even Racha Island depending on your requirements.

Coral Island, also known locally as Koh He, is an easy and fun-filled day-trip destination from Phuket. This beautiful island has 2 main beaches (Long Beach and Banana Beach), where you can find restaurants and beach clubs, enjoy snorkelling or relax on the sandy beaches. Banana Beach Club serves a good selection of dishes, plus offers massages, canoes and plenty of Instagram-worthy setups. You can enjoy some decent snorkelling from the shore there also. It is both kid and adult friendly with big loungers, tables in the shade and fun areas to explore for all.

Alternatively, visit the family friendly 3 Khai Islands (Khai Nai, Khai Nao and Khai Nok) which each offer something slightly different for you to experience; Khai Nai offers clear, shallow waters and snorkelling which are suitable for families with young children. Khai Nau is also an easy spot for some snorkelling right off the boat, and has a good variety of coral and marine life to explore. Finally, Khai Nok offers off-the-beach snorkelling and the opportunity to relax with some beach time.

If you fancy going further afield then head to the idyllic Racha Yai to enjoy an abundance of nature, with some of the best snorkelling reefs in Thailand and quiet, tropical white powdery beaches with crystal-clear turquoise waters. This island provides a balanced combination of relaxing, tranquil locations with amazing coral rich sea life.

Phuket Property

You can combine any of these stunning destinations before your dolphin spotting afternoon, where you will cruise to Mai Ton and enjoy trying to spot the friendly pod of dolphins who play around this island. Both children and adults alike will relish in this experience, coming out to the front of the boat, eyes peeled to try to be the first to spot the pod.

As naturally inquisitive creatures, these dolphins often come right up and swim alongside our speedboats to state their curiosity, giving you a unique close-up experience like no other. They enjoy investigating the wake generated by our boats as we cruise slowly around on our spotting tours, and then frequently play near the boat, leaping and diving around.

Although 5 Star Marine cannot guarantee that the dolphins will come to play, they are experienced at knowing the best times and locations to maximise your chances of seeing these playful animals.

To book any of our TAT SHA Plus certified speedboats for a dolphin spotting tour please contact 5 Star Marine on 093 720 6221 and quote ‘The Phuket News’ for free return mini bus transfers in Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘This Little Love of Mine’ delivers a nice Aussie surprise
Unleashed: Don’t give the dog a bone
From zoonoses to pandemics, and the role of biodiversity
Soi Dog Foundation launches mobile clinic in Surat Thani
Data literacy is the Essential Skill of the Next Decade: dunnhumby APAC
Soi Dog Foundation returns to Phuket Stray Dog Shelter, carries out vaccination drive
Young artist rises in Patong
Blazing Saddles: A dam fine ride!
Jungle Cruise, a Disney ride gone right
Luma Solves Retirement Insurance Requirements for OA Visa in Phuket
[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #5!
Patience is a Virtue
‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ is a blast
Phuket police officers come to the rescue of dog hit by car
On Campus: Hope is only one call away

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

Source - Thaiger - cannot reproduce the reference here but you can find it on AseanNow....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

@DeKaaskopp A police commander was speaking to the media and exclaimed “Good news” and stated t...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases for ‘Third Wave’ rise to 1,425

Exactly how does somebody appear to be infected - they either are or they aren’t - only testing wi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

In USA it's 1 out of 3 women sexually assaulted. I've never been groped in Thailand or had a...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

@DaveC. Who said yesterday the murder would have been from Myanmar ?...(Read More)

Police chief confirms arrest of Swiss tourist murder suspect in Phuket

A confession is not solid evidence at all. If the DNA matches, that will be solid evidence. At the m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

I have always felt very safe in Thailand so far. I am very shocked by the murder of Nicole. I am als...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases for ‘Third Wave’ rise to 1,425

Any idea how many people have been infected after being close to somebody who appeared to be infecte...(Read More)

Phuket Town fresh markets battered by COVID infections

What's politically correct (and wrong) is to not close mosques as they are known super spreaders...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Trapped Sandbox tourists need test and release

Why should one who is not infected but is forced to go into quarantine because of close of am infect...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Thanyapura
SAii Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 