PHUKET: The chief of the Ao Phang Nga National Park has made a special plea for people to keep plastic bags away from the sea after after a bottlenose dolphin was found swimming close to officers’ boat nearby Koh Panyee, at the top end of Phang Nga Bay

tourismmarineenvironmentanimalspollution

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 10 July 2019, 01:02PM

Thailand still uses an estimated 45 billion plastic bags a year, according to the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment. Image: MNRE

Thailand still uses an estimated 45 billion plastic bags a year, according to the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment. Image: MNRE

Thailand still uses an estimated 45 billion plastic bags a year, according to the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment. Image: MNRE

Thailand still uses an estimated 45 billion plastic bags a year, according to the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment. Image: MNRE

The dolphin was found swimming close to Koh Panyee, in the northeast corner of Ao Phang Nga National Park. Image: DNP

The dolphin was seen swimming close to park officers’ boat yesterday (July 9) while they were heading to Koh Talu, explained Park Chief Sarayuth Tuntian.

The dolphin, 1.5 meters long, seemed strong and familiar with humans.

“This was the third time we dolphins have been seen in the area searching for food,” Mr Sarayuth told The Phuket News.

Mr Sarayuth said his concern was that dolphins and other marine animals will mistake plastic bags for food.

“I have to raise this issue because we still remove trash from the sea every day. This garbage comes from humans – from tourists, locals and businesses,” he said.

“Don’t leave trash in the sea, instead take it away, especially plastic bags because of dolphin and marine animals will think that it is their food,” Mr Sarayuth added.

“I remind you that national park officers will charge people who throw away garbage or other things in areas other than trash bins. Depending on the severity of the act, it may be a B1,000 fine, or even up to one month in jail,” he warned.

“If we can do this together, the environment in Phang Nga Bay will recover, which will result in lots of marine animals and sea plants being around here more often,” Mr Sarayuth said.

The plea to keep especially plastic bags away from the sea follows Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha last Wednesday – International Plastic Bag Free Day (July 3) – announcing that the government has pledged to ban styrofoam food packages as well as some other types of single-use plastic products by 2022.

"The most important thing is to change people's habits. People need to become more aware [of plastic waste pollution]. So, I appeal to people to reject plastic bags offered in convenience stores and shopping malls. On the part of the government, we will tighten measures from asking people to reduce consumption to imposing a ban," Gen Prayut said after the Cabinet meeting last Wednesday.

The premier said the government had set out a 2018-2030 roadmap to reduce and then end the use of disposable plastics. In 2022, a ban will be imposed on styrofoam packages and single-use plastic items, including lightweight plastic bags, straws and cups, he said.

Government agencies will step up efforts to seek cooperation from the private sector, he added.

According to the prime minister, anti-plastic campaigns have helped cut around 1.5 billion plastic bags, weighing 2.7 tonnes, over a 10-month period to April this year, reported the Bangkok Post (see story here.)

State news agency NNT reported that 45 billion plastic bags were produced and used in Thailand each year.

Fresh markets and street stalls were held accountable for using about about 18bn bags (about 40% of the annual total), while an estimated 400,000 retail shops were held responsible for using about 13.5bn bags (about 30%).

Department stores and convenience stores numbering 16,330 in total were held accountable for using 13.5bn bags a year (about 30% of the annual total).

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment urged customers and vendors to not use plastic bags.

The ministry thanked all persons for their efforts so far to reduce plastic bag use.

“We all have helped and to reduce the number of plastic bags used by nearly16 billion bags a year,” the ministry said. (See report here.)