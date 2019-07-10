THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Dolphin sighting in Phang Nga Bay spurs plastic bag warning from park chief

PHUKET: The chief of the Ao Phang Nga National Park has made a special plea for people to keep plastic bags away from the sea after after a bottlenose dolphin was found swimming close to officers’ boat nearby Koh Panyee, at the top end of Phang Nga Bay

tourismmarineenvironmentanimalspollution
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 10 July 2019, 01:02PM

The dolphin was found swimming close to officers’ boat nearby Koh Panyee. Photo: Thon Thamrongnawasawat / Facebook

The dolphin was found swimming close to officers’ boat nearby Koh Panyee. Photo: Thon Thamrongnawasawat / Facebook

The dolphin was found swimming close to officers’ boat nearby Koh Panyee. Photo: Ao Phang Nga National Park

The dolphin was found swimming close to officers’ boat nearby Koh Panyee. Photo: Ao Phang Nga National Park

The dolphin was found swimming close to Koh Panyee, in the northeast corner of Ao Phang Nga National Park. Image: DNP

The dolphin was found swimming close to Koh Panyee, in the northeast corner of Ao Phang Nga National Park. Image: DNP

Thailand still uses an estimated 45 billion plastic bags a year, according to the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment. Image: MNRE

Thailand still uses an estimated 45 billion plastic bags a year, according to the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment. Image: MNRE

Thailand still uses an estimated 45 billion plastic bags a year, according to the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment. Image: MNRE

Thailand still uses an estimated 45 billion plastic bags a year, according to the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment. Image: MNRE

Thailand still uses an estimated 45 billion plastic bags a year, according to the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment. Image: MNRE

Thailand still uses an estimated 45 billion plastic bags a year, according to the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment. Image: MNRE

Thailand still uses an estimated 45 billion plastic bags a year, according to the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment. Image: MNRE

Thailand still uses an estimated 45 billion plastic bags a year, according to the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment. Image: MNRE

« »

The dolphin was seen swimming close to park officers’ boat yesterday (July 9) while they were heading to Koh Talu, explained Park Chief Sarayuth Tuntian.

The dolphin, 1.5 meters long, seemed strong and familiar with humans.

“This was the third time we dolphins have been seen in the area searching for food,” Mr Sarayuth told The Phuket News.

Mr Sarayuth said his concern was that dolphins and other marine animals will mistake plastic bags for food.

“I have to raise this issue because we still remove trash from the sea every day. This garbage comes from humans – from tourists, locals and businesses,” he said.

“Don’t leave trash in the sea, instead take it away, especially plastic bags because of dolphin and marine animals will think that it is their food,” Mr Sarayuth added.

“I remind you that national park officers will charge people who throw away garbage or other things in areas other than trash bins. Depending on the severity of the act, it may be a B1,000 fine, or even up to one month in jail,” he warned.

“If we can do this together, the environment in Phang Nga Bay will recover, which will result in lots of marine animals and sea plants being around here more often,” Mr Sarayuth said.

The plea to keep especially plastic bags away from the sea follows Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha last Wednesday – International Plastic Bag Free Day (July 3) – announcing that the government has pledged to ban styrofoam food packages as well as some other types of single-use plastic products by 2022.

"The most important thing is to change people's habits. People need to become more aware [of plastic waste pollution]. So, I appeal to people to reject plastic bags offered in convenience stores and shopping malls. On the part of the government, we will tighten measures from asking people to reduce consumption to imposing a ban," Gen Prayut said after the Cabinet meeting last Wednesday.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The premier said the government had set out a 2018-2030 roadmap to reduce and then end the use of disposable plastics. In 2022, a ban will be imposed on styrofoam packages and single-use plastic items, including lightweight plastic bags, straws and cups, he said.

Government agencies will step up efforts to seek cooperation from the private sector, he added.

According to the prime minister, anti-plastic campaigns have helped cut around 1.5 billion plastic bags, weighing 2.7 tonnes, over a 10-month period to April this year, reported the Bangkok Post (see story here.)

State news agency NNT reported that 45 billion plastic bags were produced and used in Thailand each year.

Fresh markets and street stalls were held accountable for using about about 18bn bags (about 40% of the annual total), while an estimated 400,000 retail shops were held responsible for using about 13.5bn bags (about 30%).

Department stores and convenience stores numbering 16,330 in total were held accountable for using 13.5bn bags a year (about 30% of the annual total).

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment urged customers and vendors to not use plastic bags.

The ministry thanked all persons for their efforts so far to reduce plastic bag use.

“We all have helped and to reduce the number of plastic bags used by nearly16 billion bags a year,” the ministry said. (See report here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fishing activities suspected in killing turtle, says expert
Rare false killer whales emerge near Koh Tao
Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear
Resort faces charges over dead corals
Police vow to track down tourist over starfish
Leopard sharks return to ‘East of Eden’ Similan Islands dive site
Fingers off whale sharks, biologist says
Leypang sentenced to ‘special treatment’ at Phuket Zoo
Phuket conservationists call to stop collecting hermit crabs
Phuket tourists rescue turtle caught in fishing net
Racha turtle hatchling sole survivor from 87-egg nest
Phuket tour crew rescue young turtles caught in dumped fishing net
The search for the Phuket ‘beach croc’ is on
Thais, Chinese arrested for removing marine life from Phuket coral reefs
They’re gone: Tourism development blamed for killing off Phuket turtle nesting sites

 

Phuket community
Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

18 Phuket police to be transferred in reshuffle

Christy...you know why. Because the local police couldn't care less about anything you or any o...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Thailand will be deeply saddened that Ms.Barnes and Mr.Prick are not coming to Thailand anymore.Luck...(Read More)

TAT targets 10% growth in 2020, quality markets and responsible tourism set as key criteria

The censored news this year has been the consistent decline in tourism. Easy to see, too. Just loo...(Read More)

The Dugong Show: 24-hour webcast shows Thailand’s star sea cows

please verify the website. I am getting a very strong message from AdGuard that this is a Phishing l...(Read More)

PM Prayut officially opens Chalong Underpass

3 days? I read only about 1 day. Worried about the costs ? Thinking you have to pay partly for it ? ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Save Now Stay Later
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS

 