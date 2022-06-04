Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

PHUKET: A dolphin is in care at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) after being rescued at Khuk Khak Beach in Phang Nga Province yesterday (June 4).

animalsmarineenvironment

By The Phuket News

Sunday 5 June 2022, 02:00PM

Navy officers at the Phang Nga base of the Third Area Command of the Royal Thai Navy were notified of the dolphin at 12.30pm when local villager Abhisit Sunthonghao reported the sea mammal stranded at Khuk Khak Beach in Takua Pa.

Navy personnel coordinated with the Khao Lak – Lam Ru National Park Office and arrived at the scene to find a dolphin measuring 150cm long in shallow water.

The dolphin was still alive, the Third Area Command said in a Facebook notice, without specifying if the aquatic mammal had any injuries. Nothing was reported about the age, gender of the exact species of the dolphin.

It is believed that the dolphin could end up on the shore due to “strong wind conditions in the Andaman Sea”, the Third Area Command said.

The dolphin was transported to the PMBC at Cape Panwa in Phuket for treatment and recovery. The PMBC is yet to report its condition.