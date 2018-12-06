THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Dolphin in care dies, Phuket marine experts now question ‘plastic’

PHUKET: The dolphin that was receiving care at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) after being recovered from Nai Yang Beach last Friday has died, and now marine life experts are casting doubt on whether or not the dolphin vomited plastic while in care earlier this week.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 6 December 2018, 06:31PM

The dolphin that was in care at the PMBC after being recovered from Nai Yang beach last week has died. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin that was in care at the PMBC after being recovered from Nai Yang beach last week has died. Photo: ThaiWhales

Experts at the PMBC say they have yet to confirm wherth or not the white pieces of substance vomited by the dolphin have yet to be confirmed to be plastic. Photo: Yanapon Chaiwootti / ThaiWhales Facebook group

Experts at the PMBC say they have yet to confirm wherth or not the white pieces of substance vomited by the dolphin have yet to be confirmed to be plastic. Photo: Yanapon Chaiwootti / ThaiWhales Facebook group

The dolphin passed away last night (Dec 5), one member of the PMBC veterinarian team who was caring for the dolphin told The Phuket News today.

“The actual cause of death has not yet been confirmed. We are working on verifying the cause of death now,” she said.

The same biologist, on the condition she not be named, today also said that PMBC experts had yet to confirm whether or not the floating pieces of white substance vomited by the dolphin on Monday were pieces of plastic.

“The pieces of plastic (reported) in previous news has not yet been confirmed. We need to check and confirm it in the lab first,” the PMBC biologist said.

The lack of clarity from marine experts on whether or not the dolphin vomited plastic follows photos clearly show the pieces of substance expelled by the dolphin a post on the ThaiWhales conservation group’s Facebook page. (See story here.)

Of note, ThaiWhales have now removed the post from their Facebook page (see here).

The removal of the post also follows Yanapon Chaiwootti, who posted the news directly on the ThaiWhales Facebook page, confirming to The Phuket News this afternoon that he is not a membe of the conservation group.

“I apologise for the misunderstanding. I am just a volunteer with other volunteers,” he said.

“After I saw the white piece of in glass, I thought it was plastic. But that has not been confirmed yet. We have to wait for the Phuket Marine Biological Centre to confirm what it is,” he said.

 

 

