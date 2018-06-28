FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Dolphin in care after beach stranding off Phuket

PHUKET: A mature female striped dolphin is in care at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) after being rescued from stranding at a beach on Koh Yao Yai, east off Phuket, yesterday (June 27).

marineanimalsenvironmentEakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 28 June 2018, 09:46AM

The adult female dolphin in care at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre. Photo: PMBC

The adult female dolphin in care at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre. Photo: PMBC

PMBC marine biologists were called to the island, about 15 kilometres from Phuket’s east coast, at 9:30am when Wittaya Kongbamrung from the local conservation group Sea Rescue Network reported two dolphins stranded on Klong Son Beach.

Both were striped dolphins, PMBC staff confirmed.

One dolphin, a baby measuring 140cm long, was successfully released back into the sea, and PMBC staff called on local Sea Rescue Network members in the area to beware of repeat stranding.

The other dolphin, an adult female about eight to 10 years old, 214cm long and weighing 70kg, and possibly the mother of the baby dolphin, was not so well.

QSI International School Phuket

The adult female was weak and had wounds on both sides of the body. She couldn’t swim or control her balance, PMBC staff reported.

The dolphin was brought back to the PMBC at Cape Panwa in Phuket for treatment and recovery.

PMBC staff reported that they are keeping a close eye on the dolphin’s condition and have taken blood samples for testing in the hope of identifying the cause of the dolphin’s illness.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis
Young turtles rescued from broken Phuket fishing nets
Phuket fishing exclusion-zone maps get overhaul
Plastic not fantastic: ‘End the reliance’
Dead whale sparks marine fears
India’s sea turtle warriors
Fingers off whale sharks, biologist says
106 sea turtle eggs found on Similan island beach north of Phuket
Young dugong found dead on Phuket beach
Thai man arrested for illegal fishing in Phuket aquatic species sanctuary
More protected marine life found on menus at Phuket restaurants
Leypang sentenced to ‘special treatment’ at Phuket Zoo
Phuket conservationists call to stop collecting hermit crabs
Phuket tourists rescue turtle caught in fishing net
Set Phuket croc ‘Leypang’ free, says poll

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
The Boathouse Phuket
Chattha
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Tile-it
Kantok Restaurant
Lofty Phuket

 