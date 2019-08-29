Kata Rocks
Dolphin found dead near Kamala, concerns raised for three more

PHUKET: Officers from the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) were called to Rayee Beach, south of Kamala, this morning (Aug 29) where a dolphin was found dead washed ashore with serious injuries to its beak.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 29 August 2019, 10:55AM

The dead dolphin was found washed ashore at Rayee Beach, south of Kamala this morning (Aug 29). Photo: Niruj Kamala Digital Cable TV

Concerns were raised for three more dolphins spotted swimmingly weakly offshore. Photo: Niruj Kamala Digital Cable TV

Concerns remain for three other dolphins seen swimming close to shore, apparently in weak condition.

Kamala rescue workers was notified by local residents of the dolphins at 8:15am, and in turn called the PMBC.

The remains of the fatally injured dolphin have been taken to the PMBC at Cape Panwa, Chief Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong told The Phuket News.

PMBC officers are now trying to provide assistance to the three dolphins swimming near the beach, he said.

The death of the dolphin found this morning follows security guards at a beachfront resort further north at Bang Tao finding an Olive Ridley sea turtle struggling in a fishing net on the beach at 6:15pm on Monday (Aug 26).

The turtle, which had a wound on its front left flipper, was about 10 years old, and measured about 35cm wide and 50cm long.

The security guards cut the fishing net from the turtle and called the PMBC to collect it.

The security guards also reported finding the dead body of another turtle, and due to its advanced stage of decomposition decided to bury it.

Kurt | 29 August 2019 - 12:55:00 

All due to water pollution by Phuket, around Phuket. And the fishing people that not give a damn about the marine environment, just fishing the sea empty, and throwing all broken fishing nets overboard instead of dumping it ashore.  Short minded people, not thinking about their own professional future. Well, it are not professionals anyway.

BenPendejo | 29 August 2019 - 11:50:06 

I pity the wildlife that ends up in Thailand's coastal zone. The amount of ocean debris and water pollution is just increasingly taking a toll, and Thai officials seem to take NO ACTION to address any of it. In the mean time, unbridled growth and development continues at break-neck pace, with nothing being done to address the increased demands on already lacking infrastructure.

