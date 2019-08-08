THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Dolphin carcass washes ashore with plastic loop binding its mouth shut

Dolphin carcass washes ashore with plastic loop binding its mouth shut

PHUKET: A carcass of a dolphin found washed ashore at Kata Beach this morning (Aug 8) had a plastic loop around its mouth that would have prevented it from eating, officials have confirmed.

pollutionmarineanimalsdeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 8 August 2019, 04:05PM

Marine safety officers cover the dolphin carcass at Kata Beach this morning (Aug 8). Photo: Karon Marine Safety Center

Marine safety officers cover the dolphin carcass at Kata Beach this morning (Aug 8). Photo: Karon Marine Safety Center

The dolphin had a plastic band binding its snout shut. Photo: Karon Marine Safety Center

The dolphin had a plastic band binding its snout shut. Photo: Karon Marine Safety Center

The carcass was s found washed ashore Kata Beach this morning (Aug 8). Photo: Karon Marine Safety Center

The carcass was s found washed ashore Kata Beach this morning (Aug 8). Photo: Karon Marine Safety Center

The carcass was s found washed ashore Kata Beach this morning (Aug 8). Photo: Karon Marine Safety Center

The carcass was s found washed ashore Kata Beach this morning (Aug 8). Photo: Karon Marine Safety Center

A local resident who found the dolphin notified the Marine Safety Unit, operated under the Third Naval Area Command, and the Karon Marine Safety Center at 7:45am.

The Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) has been notified, officials said.

Phuket community
Unleashed: The human behaviours that cause dogs to bite and how to avoid them

DO not attempt to pat or approach a dog you do not know If a dog approaches you and wags its tail l...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

Oh brother, typical that these people band together, like the taxi mafia banding together to demand ...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

"Set to file legal charges to protect themselves and the elephants"....Oh brother...Charge...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

unfortunately what the group does not seem to understand is that the media is not trying to harm tou...(Read More)

Krabi airport capacity to be doubled

Airport 'upgrades', with dollar signs in mind of many thai, ok, let it be. But no airport u...(Read More)

Police arrest seven more in Bangkok blasts probe

"Canada government issued a negative travel advice for large parts of Thailand."Wow,that s...(Read More)

Sunken Phuket fishing boat: One Myanmar crewman rescued, search continues for other

Obviously this fishing boat was not sea worthy. Will it be investigated or skipper, crew and vessel ...(Read More)

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

mr ematt, comment/question was not about that meeting, but about where the entertainment business on...(Read More)

Superyacht gutted by fire at Phuket marina

Is there not any thai 'law' ( here or there) that obligated owners of large super yachts wit...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

Mr ematt, a foreigner living in Thailand on a Retirement Visa with 800,000 thb in a thai bank, proba...(Read More)

 

