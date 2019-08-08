A local resident who found the dolphin notified the Marine Safety Unit, operated under the Third Naval Area Command, and the Karon Marine Safety Center at 7:45am.
The Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) has been notified, officials said.
PHUKET: A carcass of a dolphin found washed ashore at Kata Beach this morning (Aug 8) had a plastic loop around its mouth that would have prevented it from eating, officials have confirmed.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
Thursday 8 August 2019, 04:05PM
