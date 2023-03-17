333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
Dojo team pack a punch in Lion City Championships

Dojo team pack a punch in Lion City Championships

JUDO: The accolades just keep on coming for students from the Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket as another fine team performance saw a raft of medals secured at the recent Singapore International Judo Championships.

JudoWrestlingJiu-Jitsu
By Ben Tirebuck

Sunday 19 March 2023, 12:30PM

The Dojo team at the Singapore Championships. Photo: Alexis Plantard

The Dojo team at the Singapore Championships. Photo: Alexis Plantard

The two-day event last weekend (Mar 11-12) drew over 100 competitors from over 15 nations for a keenly contested competition and it was one at which the Dojo Blue Tree Phuket team shone.

In the pre-cadet division age groups of under 12 years old and under 10 years old, a total of five medals were won, with four golds going to Oscar, Oliver, Gabin and Danil and a silver medal being claimed by Platon.

Furthermore, Oscar, Platon and Gabin were the winners of the trophy for best team under 12 years old, while Oscar, Platon and Danil won the trophy for best team under 10 years of age.

There was also a first place finish and a further trophy secured in the “Battle Royale” event whereby three players face off against three opponents at the same time. It was the first time the team of students from Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket had competed in this tense format but they did not let it show as they defeated every one of the seven teams they faced off against in a truly impressive performance.

Coach Alexis Plantard was proud of his students, saying: “Gabin had to overcome the current national champions of both the Philippines and Uzbekistan on his way to securing gold, which was very impressive.

“Likewise, Platon defeated the national champion of the Philippines, who was in fact from a heavier class, on his way to the final and Oliver beat four extremely strong opponents as part of his success.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

“It was a tremendous team effort and I am incredibly proud,” Alexis added.

Next up for Alexis is the World Cup of Wrestling this weekend (Mar 18-19) in Tajikistan before he fights in the Hong Kong Championships on Mar 26.

All the cadet team will be involved again in April for the Bangkok Championships (Apr 7-9) and the national of judo at Nakhon Si Thamarat (Apr 20-23).

Prior to this the students will undergo a martial arts training camp at Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket on Apr 3-7 and 10-14. The camp is open to anyone between the ages of 5 and 18 who wants to practice martial arts and become the best version of themselves.

More information can be found at dojo@bluetree.fun or by calling 0928058527.

