Dojo team earn top national Judo rank

MARTIAL ARTS: The young students from the Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket are the talk of the town once again after making history at the recent National Championships of Judo in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

JudoJiu-JitsuWrestling

By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 5 May 2023, 11:00AM

The tournament on Apr 20 was the first time that the Sports Authority of Thailand permitted foreign competitors to enter and the 11 members of the Dojo team seized their chance by winning an impressive seven-medal haul.

In the process the team claimed the number one national ranking within Thailand within the under-12 age classification. This came on the back of the team establishing themselves as the number one ranked team in Thailand in Kurah wrestling within the same age group last year.

Medal winners at the Nakhon Si Thammarat tournament included golds for Gabin, Oscar, Timur and Danil, with a silver for David and a bronze each for Platon and Naithon.

The students have excelled under the shrewd tutelage of Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket head instructor Alexis Plantard who was understandably very proud of their performance.

“To become ranked as number one nationally in that age group is an incredible achievement and I could not be prouder of all of the students.

“Given the fact we have only been operational as a Dojo for three years and also had to contend with the disruptions and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic makes their progress and achievements all the more special,” a beaming Alexis added.

The success in Nakhon Si Thammarat came off the back of another outstanding performance at the National Championships of Jiu-Jitsu in Bangkok on the weekend of Apr 7-9 where the team claimed a staggering 19 medals.

The success of the Dojo team has prompted Alexis to stage a series of hugely successful training camps open to all between the ages of 5-18 years old.

The first camps were held on Apr 3-7 and 10-14 with upcoming camps on May 29 – June 2 and July 24 – Aug 31.

“The popularity of martial arts is continuing to grow, something that is demonstrated by the ongoing number of new students we receive at the Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket,” Alexis explained.

“Martial arts is a great way for children to exercise, while teaching them focus and self-confidence,” he added. “It is all done under expert tutorship in a safe, fun environment where the children get to meet many new friends. We are very much looking forward to the school holiday training camps where everyone between the ages of 5 to 18 is welcome.”

The camps will focus on teaching judo to newcomers while also embracing broader martial arts such as jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Classes run from 8:30am until 5pm and are held at the Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket in Cherng Talay.

More information can be found at the Dojo at Blue Tree Facebook page and bookings can be made via dojo@bluetree.fun or by calling 092-805-8527.