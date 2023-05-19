Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Dojo students get to grips with national wrestling competition

Dojo students get to grips with national wrestling competition

WRESTLING: Having won a plethora of medals at a variety of national and interntional competitions in judo and jiu-jitsu in recent months, the students of The Dojo at Blue Treet, Phuket demonstrated exactly how adept they are at the art of kurash wrestling with another impressive show earlier this month.

Jiu-JitsuJudoWrestlingMMA
By Ben Tirebuck

Saturday 20 May 2023, 11:00AM

Photo: Alexis Plantard

Photo: Alexis Plantard

Photo: Alexis Plantard

Photo: Alexis Plantard

Photo: Alexis Plantard

Photo: Alexis Plantard

Photo: Alexis Plantard

Photo: Alexis Plantard

« »

The Phuket-based students were taking part in the Kids, Cadet, Junior and Senior Kurash Wrestling Thailand Championships 2023 in Phitsanulok province in the north of the country from May 6-9.

This was the 10th year the national competition was held, with over 300 athletes, officials and referees from more than 40 clubs from all over the country taking part.

The students from Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket performed brilliantly and emerged with a total of 10 medals from the competition, including six gold, one silver and three bronze.

Gold medals went to students Gabin, Platon, Timur and David, while Anton and Dojo head instructor Alexis Plantard won gold in the men’s 73kg and 90kg weight class respectively to both earn champion of Thailand awards.

Student Leo won a silver medal while Naithon, Tomo and Sota all won bronze medals from their bouts and Kiichi finished in an admirable fifth place in his contest.

Furthermore, Timur won recogniton by being named as the best national competitor in the boy’s 10-12 years old age category for his outstanding display and the team won the trophy for best team performance in the 9-14 years old class.

This fine overall performance comes after the team won the best overall team in the 10-12 year age class at last year’s tournament, proof that the team is growing and getting stronger according to Alexis.

SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

“The team have been on fire at recent jiu-jitsu and judo tournaments so it is so great to see them not only developing their skills but winning medals in yet another discipline, this time in kurash wrestling,” Alexis told The Phuket News.

The Dojo team claimed the number one national ranking within Thailand in the under-12 age group at the National Championships of Judo in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Apr 20.

The tournament was the first time that the Sports Authority of Thailand permitted foreign competitors to enter and the 11 members of the Dojo team seized their chance by winning an impressive seven-medal haul.

This feat came off the back of the National Championships of Jiu-Jitsu in Bangkok on the weekend of Apr 7-9 where the team claimed a staggering 19 medals.

“The progress of the team is outstanding and I could not be prouder,” said Alexis. “All the recent achievements prove that all the hard work the students put in at the Dojo pays off and prepares them to perform to the best of their abilities come competition time. We are developing a fine team of athletes.”

For more information visit the Dojo at Blue Tree Facebook page or contact dojo@bluetree.fun / tel: 092-805-8527.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Relentless Man City on the brink of Premier League glory
Muay Thai star Petjeeja lands B3.5m ONE deal
Thais vow to wrest back overall title in 2025
Border troops forge closer bonds through sports event
Thai FA apologises for final brawls
Top volleyball teams to take part in Thai leg
Phuket ready to host 48th National Games qualifiers
Man City, Liverpool lead European giants visiting Asia
Thailand finish in second place at SEA Games
Indonesia beat Thais in bad-tempered SEA Games football final
SAT governor ‘happy’ with Thai haul
Panipak stars as Thai taekwondo team hits goldmine
Man City on brink of title after Brighton rock Arsenal
A handful of golds for Thai pugilists
Man City eye finish line as Liverpool chase top four spot

 

Phuket community
One person under medical care after house fire in Kalim

Kurt... if it's not a real house, what it is?...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

Kurt...if you knew that, why quote International law. And you're wrong again, compensation actio...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Kurt...In Thailand is is a criminal offence, not the subject of tort law....(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Kurt...read the comment, "No country can aspire to 'democracy' when criticism is outlaw...(Read More)

One person under medical care after house fire in Kalim

Simple, photos show the house was not a real house. So, the electric wirering was not as well. Of co...(Read More)

Phuket to enter rainy season next week

Jeebus- he even complains about the weather!!...(Read More)

Car catches fire amid morning rain in Rawai

JohnC, you can call them crossovers, hatchbacks, SUVs (sports they are not), but I am old enough to ...(Read More)

Phuket to enter rainy season next week

Thanks for clarifying that rainy season doesn't start til next week. Now I'll just keep enjo...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

I know that, Jor12. I already wrote yesterday at 09:17am that any cost/payments are thai-thai busine...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Jor12 should compare thai authocratic defamation law, and the mis-use of it, with democratic Europea...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
BahtSold
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
SALA
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners

 