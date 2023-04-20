333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Dojo bags 19 medals at National Jiu-Jitsu Championships

Dojo bags 19 medals at National Jiu-Jitsu Championships

JIU-JITSU: The young athletes from the Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket continued their incredible form by winning a total of 19 medals at the recent National Championships of Jiu-Jitsu in Bangkok.

Jiu-Jitsu
By Ben Tirebuck

Thursday 20 April 2023, 03:42PM

The victorious Dojo team in Bangkok. Photo: Alexis Plantard

The victorious Dojo team in Bangkok. Photo: Alexis Plantard

The victorious Dojo team in Bangkok. Photo: Alexis Plantard

The victorious Dojo team in Bangkok. Photo: Alexis Plantard

The victorious Dojo team in Bangkok. Photo: Alexis Plantard

The victorious Dojo team in Bangkok. Photo: Alexis Plantard

« »

Under the tutelage of Dojo instructor Alexis Plantard, the students have performed admirably in recent events in Sydney, Jakarta and Singapore, although the tournament in Bangkok on the weekend of Apr 7-9 was especially impressive due to the excellent individual performances that yielded such a magnificent medal haul.

Over 1,600 athletes competed at the two-day event across a range of Jiu-Jitsu specific disciplines, including Tachi Waza (where competitors can only stand and grab the opponent’s leg), Gi and No Gi (two forms of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) and traditional Jiu-jitsu combat.

In the Tachi Waza discipline gold medals were won by students Gabin, Platon, David, Oscar, Danil, Valentine and Damir, while Song won a bronze and instructor Alexis also won a gold in the adult event.

Valentine was on red-hot form as he secured a further gold in the national Jiu-Jitsu category and two more gold medals in the Gi and No Gi classification.

Fellow students competing in the Gi and No Gi class also excelled, with Damir securing a gold and a bronze medal, Platon a silver and a bronze, Dima claiming two bronze medals and Oscar a silver.

It resulted in a jaw-dropping 19 medals overall to top off a hugely successful weekend for the team, who continue to fly the flag for Phuket both nationally and overseas with their incredibly consistent showings.

The results also left Alexis beaming with pride at his students. “The different Jiu-Jitsu disciplines of this competition meant we were all taken out of our comfort zone as we came across a range of speciality fighters which makes the results all the more rewarding,” he said.

“I have been encouraging my students to embrace different disciplines which they have done so extremely well,” he added. “We can always improve our skills and continue to train hard with purpose.”

Ixina Thailand

Training Camps

On the subject of training, Alexis referenced the hugely successful training camps that have been held at the Dojo at Blue Tree recently, adding that future camps are also planned and open to all between the ages of 5-18 years old.

The first camps were held on Apr 3-7 and 10-14 with upcoming camps on May 29 – June 2; July 24 – Aug 31.

“The popularity of martial arts is continuing to grow, something that is demonstrated by the ongoing number of new students we receive at the Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket,” Alexis explained.

“Martial arts is a great way for children to exercise, while teaching them focus and self-confidence,” he added. “It is all done under expert tutorship in a safe, fun environment where the children get to meet many new friends. We are very much looking forward to the school holiday training camps where everyone between the ages of 5 to 18 is welcome.”

The camps will focus on teaching judo to newcomers while also embracing broader martial arts such as jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Classes run from 8:30am until 5pm and are held at the Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket in Cherng Talay.

Prices are B2,000 a day per child or B7,500 a week per child, with both prices including lunch and snacks throughout the day, in addition to ongoing access to the water refill station and shower facilities.

More information can be found at the Dojo at Blue Tree Facebook page and bookings can be made via dojo@bluetree.fun or by calling 092-805-8527.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australia embraces Greg Norman’s rebel LIV Golf with sell-out crowds
Kunlavut, Panipak receive top honours
Thailand names SEA Games provisional football squad
Rins rules in Austin after Bagnaia blunder
SEA Games to be shown on Thai TV
Saka penalty miss proves costly as Arsenal blow lead again in West Ham draw
Over 8,000 runners expected for 2023 Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon
Krabi to Phuket swim aims to raise marine conservation efforts
Haaland at the double as City heap pressure on Arsenal, Villa extend streak
Man City target perfect 10, Villa’s rise meets Newcastle test
No fooling around at the Fight Circus
Thai women win Asean Rugby Sevens championship
Gender equality inevitable in F1, says Red Bull chief Horner
Phuket International Cricket Sixes returns
Lee captures top honours on final day

 

Phuket community
American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

just take a video and send it to some news paper or to Andrew macgregor marshall.. i'm sure he l...(Read More)

Tourism fee to take effect by September

pay to breath free smoke all you want.... vert attractive promo for TAT those days ...(Read More)

Russian man succumbs to injuries from Rawai motorbike accident

Insurance ? License ? People may call me cold hearted, but I would not donate even 1 Baht. ...(Read More)

Haze not affecting tourism, says hotelier

ohh dear.. now we have a real expert talking here.. why they ask this sales lady from a terrible hot...(Read More)

Rain will clear the haze, says Phuket official

Of course would rain clean the air. Not exactly rocket science. ...(Read More)

Rain will clear the haze, says Phuket official

the air “will get better” as the rains start to return. How much does this guy get paid to sa...(Read More)

Russian man succumbs to injuries from Rawai motorbike accident

not a big loss...actually we better off without speedy idiots......(Read More)

Rain will clear the haze, says Phuket official

My pony-ometer shows slight heaves, mild coughs and slight whistling on the intake = poor ai...(Read More)

American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

@Kurt If you are a concerned citizen, you don't need a work permit to post a photo/video ! Ok,...(Read More)

Haze not affecting tourism, says hotelier

LOL. People who are already here and at the restaurant said the haze is not a concern. They're ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
SALA
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 