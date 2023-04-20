Dojo bags 19 medals at National Jiu-Jitsu Championships

JIU-JITSU: The young athletes from the Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket continued their incredible form by winning a total of 19 medals at the recent National Championships of Jiu-Jitsu in Bangkok.

By Ben Tirebuck

Thursday 20 April 2023, 03:42PM

Under the tutelage of Dojo instructor Alexis Plantard, the students have performed admirably in recent events in Sydney, Jakarta and Singapore, although the tournament in Bangkok on the weekend of Apr 7-9 was especially impressive due to the excellent individual performances that yielded such a magnificent medal haul.

Over 1,600 athletes competed at the two-day event across a range of Jiu-Jitsu specific disciplines, including Tachi Waza (where competitors can only stand and grab the opponent’s leg), Gi and No Gi (two forms of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) and traditional Jiu-jitsu combat.

In the Tachi Waza discipline gold medals were won by students Gabin, Platon, David, Oscar, Danil, Valentine and Damir, while Song won a bronze and instructor Alexis also won a gold in the adult event.

Valentine was on red-hot form as he secured a further gold in the national Jiu-Jitsu category and two more gold medals in the Gi and No Gi classification.

Fellow students competing in the Gi and No Gi class also excelled, with Damir securing a gold and a bronze medal, Platon a silver and a bronze, Dima claiming two bronze medals and Oscar a silver.

It resulted in a jaw-dropping 19 medals overall to top off a hugely successful weekend for the team, who continue to fly the flag for Phuket both nationally and overseas with their incredibly consistent showings.

The results also left Alexis beaming with pride at his students. “The different Jiu-Jitsu disciplines of this competition meant we were all taken out of our comfort zone as we came across a range of speciality fighters which makes the results all the more rewarding,” he said.

“I have been encouraging my students to embrace different disciplines which they have done so extremely well,” he added. “We can always improve our skills and continue to train hard with purpose.”

Training Camps

On the subject of training, Alexis referenced the hugely successful training camps that have been held at the Dojo at Blue Tree recently, adding that future camps are also planned and open to all between the ages of 5-18 years old.

The first camps were held on Apr 3-7 and 10-14 with upcoming camps on May 29 – June 2; July 24 – Aug 31.

“The popularity of martial arts is continuing to grow, something that is demonstrated by the ongoing number of new students we receive at the Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket,” Alexis explained.

“Martial arts is a great way for children to exercise, while teaching them focus and self-confidence,” he added. “It is all done under expert tutorship in a safe, fun environment where the children get to meet many new friends. We are very much looking forward to the school holiday training camps where everyone between the ages of 5 to 18 is welcome.”

The camps will focus on teaching judo to newcomers while also embracing broader martial arts such as jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Classes run from 8:30am until 5pm and are held at the Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket in Cherng Talay.

Prices are B2,000 a day per child or B7,500 a week per child, with both prices including lunch and snacks throughout the day, in addition to ongoing access to the water refill station and shower facilities.

More information can be found at the Dojo at Blue Tree Facebook page and bookings can be made via dojo@bluetree.fun or by calling 092-805-8527.