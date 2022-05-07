tengoku
Dogs rescued from sewage treatment pond

Dogs rescued from sewage treatment pond

PHUKET: Local emergency workers were able to rescue three wayward dogs from a wastewater treatment pond in Thepkrasattri, in Thalang District, yesterday (May 6).

animalsaccidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 7 May 2022, 10:00AM

Photo: Courtesy of Natthaphong Kongkim

Photo: Courtesy of Natthaphong Kongkim

Nuttaphong Kongkim, stationed with the Kusoldharm Foundation Muang Mai branch, explained that a paser-by had called the rescue centre after noticing the dogs were unable to climb the steep sides to get out of the small man-made reservoir.

The pond was constructed as a wastewater treatment pond for the Phuket Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Center in Baan Para, Tambon Thepkrasattri.

The man had been trying for an hour, without success, Mr Nuttaphong said.

After rescue workers, including Mr Nutthapong, arrived, it took them about 30 minutes to lead the dogs to safety by tying a lead to them and using a long ladder to scale the steep bank of the pond wall.

All three dogs were safely recovered without injury, Mr Nutthapong confirmed.

Mr Nutthapong said he also counted them as “three lives saved”.

