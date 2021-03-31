BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Dog trapped on expressway hitches a ride

Dog trapped on expressway hitches a ride

THAILAND: An exhausted stray dog trapped on a busy expressway in the heat of the day won the compassion of a Bangkok bus driver and conductor, who stopped and took it on board yesterday (Mar 30).

animalstransportcharity
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 31 March 2021, 03:45PM

An exhausted dog boards a bus No.166 in Bangkok after being trapped on a busy expressway in the heat of the day. The bus driver and his conductor have won praise from people for helping him. Photo: js100.com.

An exhausted dog boards a bus No.166 in Bangkok after being trapped on a busy expressway in the heat of the day. The bus driver and his conductor have won praise from people for helping him. Photo: js100.com.

The dog apparently looked exhausted with its tongue hanging out while walking in the middle of the outbound lane of Si Rat expressway around 11:30am yesterday, when it was close to 40C.

JS traffic radio station received phone calls from road users to alert other people about it. Motorists had to apply brakes for fear of hitting the animal.

At around noon, the expressway’s traffic control centre said close-circuit televisions showed an air-conditioned bus No.166 pick up the animal.

Bus conductor Noknoi Seedam told the traffic radio station that the bus just entered the expressway at Victory Monument tollgate when a conductor of another bus phoned bus driver Tuen Prathumthong to warn him about the animal and asked him be cautious or he might hit it.

“When my bus arrived at the spot where the dog was found, I noticed many vehicles were slowing down. I thought it was the dog we were told about,” said Ms Noknoi.

The bus driver then sought permission from his passengers to pick up the dog. There were about 10 passengers at the time. All smiled and did not complain.

“When I opened the bus doors and called out to him to get on, he did not hesitate. He then lay down under a bus seat. The dog didn’t let anybody touch it. When we arrived at the Muang Thong Thani depot, he got off and took a rest under the bus. We brought food and water for him,’’ said Ms Noknoi.

Many people who saw the incident phoned the traffic radio station to praise the bus driver and the conductor for helping the poor animal.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

50,000 COVID vaccine doses arrive in Phuket
Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New national pension fund! Lightning claims boy’s life! || March 31
Phuket Immigration: Extend COVID visas early to avoid rush
Police road checkpoints to return nationwide
Phuket among top-choice destinations of tourists already vaccinated, says TAT Governor
Prayut joins calls for pandemic pact
Cabinet approves plan to set up national pension fund
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Governor’s ambitious island vaccination plan || March 30
China approves radical overhaul of Hong Kong’s political system
Government expects 2mn foreign tourists to visit Phuket this year
Caution urged as more heavy rain heading to Phuket
Phuket Governor pushes to vaccinate 50,000 in seven days
Father charged over ammunition in search for son firing shots into air
PM denies backing junta government

 

Phuket community
Phuket among top-choice destinations of tourists already vaccinated, says TAT Governor

Will the Sarasin Bridge then be closed on July 1st? The 2nd mobile phone stays on Phuket and you tra...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration: Extend COVID visas early to avoid rush

If we come early will the 60 days start from the expiration date or the day we apply? In the past we...(Read More)

Phuket among top-choice destinations of tourists already vaccinated, says TAT Governor

JUST DO IT...(Read More)

Government expects 2mn foreign tourists to visit Phuket this year

Phuket's shops, restaurants, and attractions are closed. Why would people pay full price to come...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes to vaccinate 50,000 in seven days

No, you don't have to know how to read Thai. You need to have some basic computer skills such a...(Read More)

Phuket among top-choice destinations of tourists already vaccinated, says TAT Governor

And yet, none for the many ex-pats who own and operate tourist business'. And, no cost reductio...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes to vaccinate 50,000 in seven days

As for the Thai ID story you have a receptionist reading from a script so come on be fair - orders c...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes to vaccinate 50,000 in seven days

Patience is a virtue I am sure it will become clearer in the coming days and weeks. Impossible to mo...(Read More)

Police road checkpoints to return nationwide

I suppose it is April 1st after all ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes to vaccinate 50,000 in seven days

What about "expats and retirees" who are registered as Phuket residents in a yellow tabien...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
Revive 555 Festival
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket

 