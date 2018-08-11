BANGKOK: A 32-year-old man who claimed to have earned 200,000-4000,000 baht a month falsifying official documents for over 10 years has been arrested in Lampang province.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 11 August 2018, 09:24AM

Many of the fake documents were seized from the suspect’s house in Lampang. Photo: Bangkok Post / Apichart Jinakul

Maj Gen Panurat Lakboon, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, announces the arrest of a suspect involved in falsifying official documents in Bangkok yesterday (Aug 10. Many fake documents are seized from the suspect’s house in Lampang. Photo: Bangkok Post / Apichart Jinakul

Apiwat Kanthawong, of Lampang, was arrested at a post office in Lampang Muang District and charged with falsifying official documents and putting false information into a computer system, said Maj Gen Panurat Lakboon, Deputy Commissioner of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau during a media briefing yesterday (Aug 10).

Seized from the suspect’s house were several rolls of Chinese-made films bearing the Land Transport Department seal watermark used exclusively by the department, many fake official documents such as identification cards, driving licences and title deeds. About 1,000 items used in producing false documents were also seized.

The officers then extended the investigation, which led to the arrest of Mr Apiwat, said Maj Gen Panurat.

The suspect had used Facebook page and Line chat application to advertise his services, which include faking ID cards, driving licences, car registration booklets and car tax documents.

Pol Maj Watcharin Oumfung, investigation chief at the Metropolitan Police Division 6, said Mr Apiwat confessed to faking official documents for over 10 years. He had more than 1,000 customers.

The suspect charged customers B2,500-3,000 each an ID card, B3,500-4,000 for a driving licence and B5,000 for a land title deed.

The suspect claimed he had acted alone and earned B200,000-400,000 a month, said Maj Watcharin.

